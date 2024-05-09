City Council Approves Restrictions on Camping, Effective Immediately

The Portland City Council on Wednesday unanimously voted to approve a set of restrictions that regulate where people can pitch tents and camp on public property. The rules went into effect upon the vote.

Camping is prohibited only if there are shelter beds avaiable on an given day or night. If there are no beds available, people can camp on public property but cannot light fires, use propane heaters, or block access to private property, among other restrictions.

The restrictions come after Mayor Ted Wheeler was forced to rework his ban. Wheeler’s previous policy—which City Council approved last summer—was challenged legally and a judge blocked it from going into effect.

It’s not clear what enforcement of the new restrictions will look like, nor how robust that enforcement will be. Those who violate rules could receive a $100 fine or up to seven days in jail.

The City Council’s unanimous vote came after a couple of weeks of tension over how the city deals with unsanctioned camping. Commissioner Rene Gonzalez late last month put forth an alternative proposal that started out with severe penalties—up to six months in jail should state and federal law allow it—and was watered down over the following week. City Council shot Gonzalez’s final proposal down with a 3-2 vote.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is weighing a related case that could have major implications for how cities can regulate camping.