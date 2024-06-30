Metro’s Executive Director of the Portland’5 Centers for the Arts Retires

Robyn Williams, executive director of Metro’s Portland’5 Centers for the Arts, announced her retirement on the afternoon of June 28.

Williams oversaw the five performing arts centers, which include the Keller Auditorium, the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall and the three theaters tucked into the Antoinette Hatfield Hall. She wrote in an email to clients of those venues and the P’5 foundation that she would be resigning effective July 1 due to “personal reasons and family health issues.”

“A new fiscal year seems an appropriate time for this transition,” Williams wrote. “I leave behind a very capable and talented staff who are well poised to lead P5.”

In another email to the Metro Exposition Center Recreation Commission, Williams wrote: “Portland’5 has a number of challenges facing it in the coming year and I do not feel I’m the right person to be leading the organization. Combined with a number of personal reasons and family health issues now is the best time for my retirement.”

The city of Portland owns the performing arts centers but Metro manages the buildings and the performances hosted by the five venues, including Broadway shows at the Keller.

Williams’ retirement comes as the future of the Keller is in limbo; three groups are currently pitching competing proposals for the renovation of the existing Keller or a new location for the Keller. One group is led by downtown real estate owner John Russell, another by Portland State University, and the third by the owners of the Lloyd Center. Russell wishes to renovate the existing Keller; Portland State wishes to build an entirely new performing arts center in the South Park blocks; and KKR, which owns Lloyd Center, wishes to build a facility near the existing mall. The tug of war over the Keller’s future has at times turned acrimonious.

A Metro spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Williams’ departure, nor did Metro say if Williams will receive a severance package.

Brian Wilson, the deputy director of P5, is stepping in as the interim director.



