Portland police officers will no longer respond in person to calls about crimes that aren't life-threatening, saying that taking crime reports by telephone may decrease opportunities for officers to contract or spread COVID-19.
"We value our face-to-face interactions with the public, but recognize the need to do our part to protect the public and our members," Police Chief Chief Jami Resch said in a statement. "We will continue to keep the public informed with relevant information and we appreciate the public's understanding of our need to limit face-to-face contacts for the benefit of all."
The decision comes as the Portland area essentially bunkers down for the next two weeks, with schools, concert venues, stadiums and other public spaces closing until April. The state of emergency is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, because Oregon health officials have no way of accurately tracking how many people have the virus.
Police will stop staffing community events and increase cleaning of police stations. The bureau is asking people to file police reports online.
Comments