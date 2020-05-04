On Monday, May 4, Multnomah County Circuit Court will resume jury trials for the first time since the pandemic began, district attorney spokesman Brent Weisberg said in a press release.
Up until now, Multnomah County judges were holding most hearings via teleconferencing for defendants who aren't currently detained, WW previously reported. Many trials had been postponed to May and June in order to maintain social distancing in courthouses during the peak of the state's COVID-19 outbreak.
Today, jury selection will begin for a sexual assault case, State of Oregon v. Michael Frank Moody. County prosecutors filed their indictment against Moody in October of 2019. Moody is charged with rape, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, kidnapping and coercion.
Also noteworthy: Jurors must hand down a unanimous 12-0 verdict to convict Moody, following the U.S. Supreme Court's April 20 decision on Ramos v. Louisiana. Before now, Oregon juries needed just 10 votes to convict a defendant for all charges besides murder. Moody's trial is the first held in the Mulnomah County Courthouse since Oregon joined the other 49 states in requiring unanimous verdicts.
Comments