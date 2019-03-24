Oregon ranks dead last among all states for prompt responses to public records requests, a new nationwide analysis by MuckRock found.
Oregon government agencies' average response time is 148 days, which was the worst by more than three weeks. The quickest states, which include Vermont, Idaho and Rhode Island, produce responses within fifteen days on average.
Slow responses by state and local agencies have frustrated journalists, lawyers and members of the public for years in Oregon. WW published a story last month using records released by the Portland Police Bureau three months after the request was made.
Oregon law requires a response within 15 days, but also allows for public agencies to delay getting back to requesters for a variety of reasons, including a backlog of requests. Agencies routinely ignore the 15-day deadline.
