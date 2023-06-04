Why Didn’t Police Stop the Stalking of Kenny Fandrich?

When Oregon City veterinarian Steven Milner’s affair with his married tech Tanya Fandrich went belly-up, Milner turned his attentions to Tanya’s husband, Kenny. Over the course of four years, he stalked and threatened him with increasing recklessness until January of this year, when Kenny Fanrich was found murdered.

The crime was allegedly committed by Milner, who despite multiple reports filed with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, was emboldened to hunt Kenny, presumably to his death. Who was meant to protect the Fandriches? And how was Milner allowed to terrify and violate the Fandriches over and over, for years, with no repercussions?

Today I’m welcoming back Lucas Manfield, whose cover story “The Good Doctor” traces the series of events that led to Kenny Fandrich’s death, including multiple GPS trackers, secret trail cams, an apathetic, dismissive police response, and even a screaming declaration of murderous intent. It’s a lot, but Lucas will help me unpack it all.

