2026 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Arts & Entertainment

Portland’s best in the arts and entertainment scenes, voted by you.

By Promotions

Best Art Gallery

  • Winner: Alberta Street Gallery
  • Second Place: Radius Art Studio
  • Finalist: Nucleus Portland

Best Art School

  • Winner: Pacific Northwest College of Art (PNCA)
  • Second Place: Portland State University Schnitzer School of Art
  • Finalist: Radius Art Studio

Best Art Supply Store

  • Winner: Scrap PDX
  • Second Place: Collage PDX
  • Finalist: Art Supply Center (FKA I’ve Been Framed)

Best Band/Musical Group

  • Winner: Portland Youth Philharmonic
  • Second Place: Acoustic Minds
  • Finalist: TOÑO&YUCK

Best Bike Event

  • Winner: World Naked Bike Ride
  • Second Place: Ladd’s 500
  • Finalist: Pedalpalooza

Best Burlesque Show

  • Winner: Sinferno Cabaret
  • Second Place: Booklover’s Burlesque
  • Finalist: Can Can Paris Theatre

Best Comedy Club

  • Winner: Helium Comedy Club
  • Second Place: Kickstand Comedy
  • Finalist: Curious Comedy Theater

Best Community Arts Space

  • Winner: Mike Bennett Studios
  • Second Place: Radius Art Studio
  • Finalist: The Mud Room

Best Date Night Activity

  • Winner: Hopscotch
  • Second Place: Booklover’s Burlesque
  • Finalist: The Mud Room

Best Drag Performer

  • Winner: Poison Waters
  • Second Place: Peachy Springs
  • Finalist: Quesa D’Mondays

Best Karaoke

  • Winner: The Alibi Tiki Lounge
  • Second Place: Baby Ketten Klub
  • Finalist: Voicebox Karaoke

Best Local Crafter

  • Winner: Make Good Choices- Alex Simon
  • Second Place: The Salty Raccoon
  • Finalist: Porter Lee’s Reusables

Best Movie Theater

  • Winner: Hollywood Theatre
  • Second Place: Laurelhurst Theater
  • Finalist: Cinema 21

Best Museum

  • Winner: Portland Art Museum
  • Second Place: Oregon Museum of Science (OMSI)
  • Finalist: Freakybuttrue Peculiarium and Museum

Best Music Festival

  • Winner: Pickathon
  • Second Place: Waterfront Blues Festival
  • Finalist: PDX Jazz

Best Music School

  • Winner: School of Rock
  • Second Place: Ethos Music Center
  • Finalist: Rose City Guitar Company

Best Music Venue

  • Winner: Revolution Hall
  • Second Place: Mississippi Studios
  • Finalist: Crystal Ballroom

Best Neighborhood Event

  • Winner: Mississippi Street Fair
  • Second Place: St. Johns Bizarre
  • Finalist: First Thursdays in the Pearl

Best Outdoor Event

  • Winner: Portland Pride Festival
  • Second Place: Portland Winter Light Festival
  • Finalist: Kickstand Comedy in the Park

Best Performing Arts Center

  • Winner: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
  • Second Place: Alberta Rose Theatre
  • Finalist: Portland Center Stage

Best Place for Family Fun

  • Winner: Oregon Zoo
  • Second Place: Oregon Museum of Science (OMSI)
  • Finalist: Oaks Park

Best Place to Dance

  • Winner: The Goodfoot
  • Second Place: Holocene
  • Finalist: Coffin Club

Best Radio Station

  • Winner: 89.1 KMHD
  • Second Place: KBOO FM 90.7
  • Finalist: XRAY.fm 107.1 FM & 91.1 FM

Best Strip Club

  • Winner: Devils Point
  • Second Place: Sassy’s
  • Finalist: Mary’s Club

Best Theater Company

  • Winner: Portland Center Stage
  • Second Place: LACY PRODUCTIONS (Booklover’s Burlesque- Foolish Mortals- Dapperlesque- Belle Supper Club- etc)
  • Finalist: Curious Comedy Theater

Best Tour

  • Winner: Shanghai Tunnels Haunted Underground Tour
  • Second Place: Cats of Sunnyside Cat Walk
  • Finalist: Portland Spirit

Best Trivia Night

  • Winner: Untapped Trivia
  • Second Place: Rip City Trivia
  • Finalist: ShanRock’s Triviology

Best Views

  • Winner: Mt. Tabor
  • Second Place: Portland Japanese Garden
  • Finalist: Pittock Mansion

Best Visual Artist

  • Winner: Mike Bennett
  • Second Place: Saint Sasha Photography
  • Finalist: Rose Monster
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