2026 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Gallery
- Winner: Alberta Street Gallery
- Second Place: Radius Art Studio
- Finalist: Nucleus Portland
Best Art School
- Winner: Pacific Northwest College of Art (PNCA)
- Second Place: Portland State University Schnitzer School of Art
- Finalist: Radius Art Studio
Best Art Supply Store
- Winner: Scrap PDX
- Second Place: Collage PDX
- Finalist: Art Supply Center (FKA I’ve Been Framed)
Best Band/Musical Group
- Winner: Portland Youth Philharmonic
- Second Place: Acoustic Minds
- Finalist: TOÑO&YUCK
Best Bike Event
- Winner: World Naked Bike Ride
- Second Place: Ladd’s 500
- Finalist: Pedalpalooza
Best Burlesque Show
- Winner: Sinferno Cabaret
- Second Place: Booklover’s Burlesque
- Finalist: Can Can Paris Theatre
Best Comedy Club
- Winner: Helium Comedy Club
- Second Place: Kickstand Comedy
- Finalist: Curious Comedy Theater
Best Community Arts Space
- Winner: Mike Bennett Studios
- Second Place: Radius Art Studio
- Finalist: The Mud Room
Best Date Night Activity
- Winner: Hopscotch
- Second Place: Booklover’s Burlesque
- Finalist: The Mud Room
Best Drag Performer
- Winner: Poison Waters
- Second Place: Peachy Springs
- Finalist: Quesa D’Mondays
Best Karaoke
- Winner: The Alibi Tiki Lounge
- Second Place: Baby Ketten Klub
- Finalist: Voicebox Karaoke
Best Local Crafter
- Winner: Make Good Choices- Alex Simon
- Second Place: The Salty Raccoon
- Finalist: Porter Lee’s Reusables
Best Movie Theater
- Winner: Hollywood Theatre
- Second Place: Laurelhurst Theater
- Finalist: Cinema 21
Best Museum
- Winner: Portland Art Museum
- Second Place: Oregon Museum of Science (OMSI)
- Finalist: Freakybuttrue Peculiarium and Museum
Best Music Festival
- Winner: Pickathon
- Second Place: Waterfront Blues Festival
- Finalist: PDX Jazz
Best Music School
- Winner: School of Rock
- Second Place: Ethos Music Center
- Finalist: Rose City Guitar Company
Best Music Venue
- Winner: Revolution Hall
- Second Place: Mississippi Studios
- Finalist: Crystal Ballroom
Best Neighborhood Event
- Winner: Mississippi Street Fair
- Second Place: St. Johns Bizarre
- Finalist: First Thursdays in the Pearl
Best Outdoor Event
- Winner: Portland Pride Festival
- Second Place: Portland Winter Light Festival
- Finalist: Kickstand Comedy in the Park
Best Performing Arts Center
- Winner: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- Second Place: Alberta Rose Theatre
- Finalist: Portland Center Stage
Best Place for Family Fun
- Winner: Oregon Zoo
- Second Place: Oregon Museum of Science (OMSI)
- Finalist: Oaks Park
Best Place to Dance
- Winner: The Goodfoot
- Second Place: Holocene
- Finalist: Coffin Club
Best Radio Station
- Winner: 89.1 KMHD
- Second Place: KBOO FM 90.7
- Finalist: XRAY.fm 107.1 FM & 91.1 FM
Best Strip Club
- Winner: Devils Point
- Second Place: Sassy’s
- Finalist: Mary’s Club
Best Theater Company
- Winner: Portland Center Stage
- Second Place: LACY PRODUCTIONS (Booklover’s Burlesque- Foolish Mortals- Dapperlesque- Belle Supper Club- etc)
- Finalist: Curious Comedy Theater
Best Tour
- Winner: Shanghai Tunnels Haunted Underground Tour
- Second Place: Cats of Sunnyside Cat Walk
- Finalist: Portland Spirit
Best Trivia Night
- Winner: Untapped Trivia
- Second Place: Rip City Trivia
- Finalist: ShanRock’s Triviology
Best Views
- Winner: Mt. Tabor
- Second Place: Portland Japanese Garden
- Finalist: Pittock Mansion
Best Visual Artist
- Winner: Mike Bennett
- Second Place: Saint Sasha Photography
- Finalist: Rose Monster