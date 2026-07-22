2026 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Health and Wellness

Portland’s best health and wellness businesses, voted by you.

By Promotions

Best Acupuncture

  • Winner: North Portland Wellness Center
  • Second Place: Ikigai Wellness
  • Finalist: Portland Wellness Care

Best Barbershop

  • Winner: Rudy’s Barbershop
  • Second Place: Heritage Barbershop
  • Finalist: Cowlick Barbershop

Best Chiropractor

  • Winner: North Portland Wellness Center
  • Second Place: City Chiropractic
  • Finalist: Move Better

Best Combat Sports Gym

  • Winner: Femme Rising
  • Second Place: McConnell’s Boxing Academy
  • Finalist: Unicorn Jiu Jitsu

Best Dentist

  • Winner: Bling Dental
  • Second Place: Timber Dental
  • Finalist: Laurelhurst Dentistry

Best Dietitian

  • Winner: Beyond Eating Recovery
  • Second Place: Jenny Ching
  • Finalist: Jennifer Fritsche

Best Doctors’ Office

  • Winner: Prism Health
  • Second Place: Northwest Primary Care
  • Finalist: Portland Wellness Care

Best Esthetician

  • Winner: Dahlia Wax Collective
  • Second Place: Magic Mirror PDX
  • Finalist: The Portland Esthetician

Best Fitness Coach

  • Winner: Justin Olson
  • Second Place: Heather Gersh
  • Finalist: Madison Godwin

Best Gym

  • Winner: Lloyd Athletic Club
  • Second Place: All Bodies Strong
  • Finalist: Portland Integrative Fitness

Best Hair Removal

  • Winner: Dahlia Wax Collective
  • Second Place: Sugar Me
  • Finalist: Urban Waxx

Best Hair Salon

  • Winner: Chameleon Salon
  • Second Place: Gilded Fox
  • Finalist: Bombshell Transformations

Best Hairstylist

  • Winner: Julaine Wood
  • Second Place: Taylor Reed
  • Finalist: Haircraft by Jo

Best Health Care Clinic

  • Winner: PRISM Health
  • Second Place: Portland Wellness Center
  • Finalist: North Portland Wellness Center

Best Makeup Artist

  • Winner: Crystal Addleman
  • Second Place: Magix in the Makeup
  • Finalist: Katie Williamson – @katiefx-pdx

Best Massage

  • Winner: Common Ground Wellness Cooperative
  • Second Place: Lavender Moon Wellness
  • Finalist: Wild Moss Wellness

Best Medical Spa

  • Winner: Skin by Lovely
  • Second Place: Palace Aesthetics
  • Finalist: Chrysalis Aesthetics

Best Nail Salon

  • Winner: Finger Bang Nail Salon
  • Second Place: Dahlia Wax Collective
  • Finalist: Plumeria Nails & Spa

Best Natural or Alternative Medicine Clinic

  • Winner: Common Ground Wellness Cooperative
  • Second Place: Kwan Yin Healing Arts
  • Finalist: North Portland Wellness Center

Best Pediatrician

  • Winner: The Children’s Clinic
  • Second Place: Sellwood Pediatrics
  • Finalist: Broadway Medical Clinic

Best Physical Therapist

  • Winner: Mark Hatfield – Bridgetown Physical Therapy
  • Second Place: Dr. Rhiannon Clark – West Portland Physical Therapy
  • Finalist: Dr. Emily Spaeth – Be Well Baby

Best Physical Therapy Clinic

  • Winner: Bridgetown Physical Therapy
  • Second Place: Whole Body Health Physical Therapy
  • Finalist: Be Well Baby

Best Pilates Studio

  • Winner: The Practice Space
  • Second Place: Roll Ups Pilates
  • Finalist: Rhythms PDX

Best Pole Fitness Studio

  • Winner: Pole Portland at Lloyd Athletic
  • Second Place: The AERO Space
  • Finalist: fig tree studio

Best Sound Bath Experience

  • Winner: Knot Springs
  • Second Place: Diane Magnuson
  • Finalist: Graham Slick

Best Spa

  • Winner: CASCADA Thermal Springs + Spa
  • Second Place: The Everett House
  • Finalist: Common Ground Wellness Cooperative

Best Spin Studio

  • Winner: Revel Indoor Cycling
  • Second Place: BurnCycle
  • Finalist: StarCycle Portland

Best Therapist

  • Winner: Sprout Therapy PDX
  • Second Place: Aurora Counseling
  • Finalist: AC Caldwell – Grounded Grief

Best Yoga Studio

  • Winner: The People’s Yoga
  • Second Place: Firelight Yoga
  • Finalist: The Bhakti Yoga Movement Center
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