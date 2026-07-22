2026 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Health and Wellness

Best Acupuncture
- Winner: North Portland Wellness Center
- Second Place: Ikigai Wellness
- Finalist: Portland Wellness Care
Best Barbershop
- Winner: Rudy’s Barbershop
- Second Place: Heritage Barbershop
- Finalist: Cowlick Barbershop
Best Chiropractor
- Winner: North Portland Wellness Center
- Second Place: City Chiropractic
- Finalist: Move Better
Best Combat Sports Gym
- Winner: Femme Rising
- Second Place: McConnell’s Boxing Academy
- Finalist: Unicorn Jiu Jitsu
Best Dentist
- Winner: Bling Dental
- Second Place: Timber Dental
- Finalist: Laurelhurst Dentistry
Best Dietitian
- Winner: Beyond Eating Recovery
- Second Place: Jenny Ching
- Finalist: Jennifer Fritsche
Best Doctors’ Office
- Winner: Prism Health
- Second Place: Northwest Primary Care
- Finalist: Portland Wellness Care
Best Esthetician
- Winner: Dahlia Wax Collective
- Second Place: Magic Mirror PDX
- Finalist: The Portland Esthetician
Best Fitness Coach
- Winner: Justin Olson
- Second Place: Heather Gersh
- Finalist: Madison Godwin
Best Gym
- Winner: Lloyd Athletic Club
- Second Place: All Bodies Strong
- Finalist: Portland Integrative Fitness
Best Hair Removal
- Winner: Dahlia Wax Collective
- Second Place: Sugar Me
- Finalist: Urban Waxx
Best Hair Salon
- Winner: Chameleon Salon
- Second Place: Gilded Fox
- Finalist: Bombshell Transformations
Best Hairstylist
- Winner: Julaine Wood
- Second Place: Taylor Reed
- Finalist: Haircraft by Jo
Best Health Care Clinic
- Winner: PRISM Health
- Second Place: Portland Wellness Center
- Finalist: North Portland Wellness Center
Best Makeup Artist
- Winner: Crystal Addleman
- Second Place: Magix in the Makeup
- Finalist: Katie Williamson – @katiefx-pdx
Best Massage
- Winner: Common Ground Wellness Cooperative
- Second Place: Lavender Moon Wellness
- Finalist: Wild Moss Wellness
Best Medical Spa
- Winner: Skin by Lovely
- Second Place: Palace Aesthetics
- Finalist: Chrysalis Aesthetics
Best Nail Salon
- Winner: Finger Bang Nail Salon
- Second Place: Dahlia Wax Collective
- Finalist: Plumeria Nails & Spa
Best Natural or Alternative Medicine Clinic
- Winner: Common Ground Wellness Cooperative
- Second Place: Kwan Yin Healing Arts
- Finalist: North Portland Wellness Center
Best Pediatrician
- Winner: The Children’s Clinic
- Second Place: Sellwood Pediatrics
- Finalist: Broadway Medical Clinic
Best Physical Therapist
- Winner: Mark Hatfield – Bridgetown Physical Therapy
- Second Place: Dr. Rhiannon Clark – West Portland Physical Therapy
- Finalist: Dr. Emily Spaeth – Be Well Baby
Best Physical Therapy Clinic
- Winner: Bridgetown Physical Therapy
- Second Place: Whole Body Health Physical Therapy
- Finalist: Be Well Baby
Best Pilates Studio
- Winner: The Practice Space
- Second Place: Roll Ups Pilates
- Finalist: Rhythms PDX
Best Pole Fitness Studio
- Winner: Pole Portland at Lloyd Athletic
- Second Place: The AERO Space
- Finalist: fig tree studio
Best Sound Bath Experience
- Winner: Knot Springs
- Second Place: Diane Magnuson
- Finalist: Graham Slick
Best Spa
- Winner: CASCADA Thermal Springs + Spa
- Second Place: The Everett House
- Finalist: Common Ground Wellness Cooperative
Best Spin Studio
- Winner: Revel Indoor Cycling
- Second Place: BurnCycle
- Finalist: StarCycle Portland
Best Therapist
- Winner: Sprout Therapy PDX
- Second Place: Aurora Counseling
- Finalist: AC Caldwell – Grounded Grief
Best Yoga Studio
- Winner: The People’s Yoga
- Second Place: Firelight Yoga
- Finalist: The Bhakti Yoga Movement Center