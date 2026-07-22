2026 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Goods and Services

Best Accountant
- Winner: Gemini Accounting
- Second Place: Perkins & Co.
- Finalist: The Bookkeeping Company
Best Auto Dealership
- Winner: Subaru of Portland
- Second Place: Toyota of Portland
- Finalist: BMW of Portland
Best Bank/Credit Union
- Winner: OnPoint Community Credit Union
- Second Place: Rivermark Credit Union
- Finalist: Trailhead Credit Union
Best Bike Shop
- Winner: River City Bicycles
- Second Place: Community Cycling Center
- Finalist: Golden Pliers
Best Bookstore
- Winner: Powell’s Books
- Second Place: Parallel Worlds
- Finalist: Spoke & Word Books
Best Bottle Shop
- Winner: John’s Marketplace
- Second Place: Belmont Station
- Finalist: Milwaukie Bottle Shop
Best Business Law Firm
- Winner: Rational Unicorn Legal Services
- Second Place: Narwhal Law & Business Strategy
- Finalist: Davis Wright Tremaine
Best Candle
- Winner: Wildwood Candle Co.
- Second Place: All Burn Wax
- Finalist: Penrose Candles
Best Child Care Program
- Winner: Pipster Prep
- Second Place: Sweet Day Community School
- Finalist: Wild Lilac Child Development Community
Best Children’s Store
- Winner: Thinker Toys
- Second Place: Beanstalk
- Finalist: Kids at Heart Toys
Best Cleaning Service
- Winner: Tidy Gnomes
- Second Place: Cottage Care
- Finalist: Clean Affinity Portland
Best Clothing Boutique
- Winner: I Want Seconds
- Second Place: Sloan
- Finalist: Paloma Clothing
Best Comic/Game Shop
- Winner: Guardian Games
- Second Place: Puddletown Games & Puzzles
- Finalist: Books With Pictures
Best Community Animal Rescue
- Winner: Oregon Humane Society
- Second Place: Cat Adoption Team (CAT)
- Finalist: The Pixie Project
Best Consignment Store
- Winner: Village Merchants
- Second Place: I Want Seconds
- Finalist: Take It or Leave It
Best Defense Law Firm
- Winner: Youth, Rights & Justice
- Second Place: Reynolds Defense Firm
- Finalist: Dore Law Firm
Best Emergency Pet Services
- Winner: DoveLewis Animal Hospital
- Second Place: Bridgetown Veterinary Emergency + Referral
- Finalist: Heart and Soul Animal Urgent Care
Best Estate Law Firm
- Winner: Affordable Estate Planning
- Second Place: Nay & Friedenberg
- Finalist: Skinner Law
Best Eyewear Shop
- Winner: Eyes On Broadway
- Second Place: Myoptic Optometry
- Finalist: Slabtown Eye Care
Best Family Law Firm
- Winner: Four Point Legal
- Second Place: Volat Law
- Finalist: Easley Family Law
Best Florist
- Winner: Solabee Flowers & Botanicals
- Second Place: Sammy’s Flowers
- Finalist: Colibri Flowers
Best Funeral/Cremation Services
- Winner: Holman’s Funeral and Cremation Services
- Second Place: Zeller Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home
- Finalist: Omega Funeral & Cremation
Best Garden Supply/Nursery
- Winner: Portland Nursery
- Second Place: Cornell Farms
- Finalist: SymbiOp Garden Shop
Best General Law Firm
- Winner: Rational Unicorn Legal Services
- Second Place: Legal Aid Services of Oregon
- Finalist: Narwhal Law & Business Strategy
Best General Lawyer
- Winner: Nicole Hetz – Rational Unicorn & Volat Law
- Second Place: Michael Jonas – Narwhal Law and Business Strategy
- Finalist: Candace Vanderwall – Vanderwall Immigration
Best Golf Course
- Winner: Wonderwood Springs
- Second Place: Eastmoreland
- Finalist: Heron Lakes
Best Graphic Design Agency
- Winner: Perspektiiv Design Co.
- Second Place: DoGoodBiz Studio
- Finalist: Unlock Collective
Best Graphic Designer
- Winner: Kirsten Karkanen
- Second Place: Alison Gardner
- Finalist: Hank Makes
Best Grocery Store
- Winner: New Seasons Market
- Second Place: People’s Co-op
- Finalist: Market of Choice
Best Hardware Store
- Winner: Hippo Hardware
- Second Place: Pearl Ace Hardware
- Finalist: Beaumont Do It Best Hardware
Best Home Goods Store
- Winner: Cargo
- Second Place: Paxton Gate
- Finalist: EcoVibe
Best Hotel
- Winner: Jupiter Hotel
- Second Place: CASCADA Thermal Springs + Spa
- Finalist: Heathman Hotel
Best Injury Law Firm
- Winner: Ben Cox Law
- Second Place: Bottini Bottini & Oswald P.C.
- Finalist: Berkshire Ginsberg LLC
Best Insurance Agency
- Winner: Cox Insurance
- Second Place: Timmco Insurance Inc.
- Finalist: Chamberlain Insurance Agency
Best Interior Design Firm
- Winner: Bright Designlab
- Second Place: The Jazz Up
- Finalist: Sill Design Co.
Best Interior Designer
- Winner: Alissa Pulcrano
- Second Place: Candace Cohu
- Finalist: Rena Lanari
Best Jewelry Shop
- Winner: Betsy & Iya
- Second Place: Paxton Gate
- Finalist: Gold Door
Best Local Farm
- Winner: Topaz Farm
- Second Place: Bella Organic
- Finalist: Black Futures Farm
Best Local Gift Shop
- Winner: Tender Loving Empire
- Second Place: Presents of Mind
- Finalist: Flutter
Best Mattress/Furniture Store
- Winner: Stumptown Mattress/The Mattress Lot
- Second Place: Community Warehouse
- Finalist: Urbanite
Best Mortgage Company
- Winner: Guild Mortgage
- Second Place: Two Rivers Mortgage
- Finalist: Do Good Mortgage
Best Mortgage Loan Officer
- Winner: Steph Noble – CrossCountry Mortgage
- Second Place: Nikole Potulsky – Two Rivers Mortgage
- Finalist: Evan Swanson – Guild Mortgage
Best Moving Company
- Winner: Rent-A-Butch
- Second Place: Bridgetown Moving & Storage
- Finalist: Big Al’s Specialty Moving
Best Non-Veterinary Pet Care
- Winner: Wooftastic Playhouse
- Second Place: Hot Diggity Walking and Pet Sitting
- Finalist: Lil Doggie Den
Best Park
- Winner: Forest Park
- Second Place: Mt. Tabor
- Finalist: Laurelhurst Park
Best Perfumery
- Winner: The Perfume House
- Second Place: Fumerie Parfumerie
- Finalist: Little House Perfumerie
Best Pest Control
- Winner: EcoCare Pest Control
- Second Place: Axiom Eco Pest Control
- Finalist: Interstate Pest Management
Best Pet Supply Store
- Winner: Pets on Broadway
- Second Place: Fang!
- Finalist: Portland Pet Supply
Best Phone Repair
- Winner: iChihuahua Repair
- Second Place: The Fix Hut
- Finalist: uBreakiFix
Best Piercing Studio
- Winner: Adorn Body Art
- Second Place: Soda Pop Piercing
- Finalist: Ritual Arts
Best Plant Shop
- Winner: Portland Nursery
- Second Place: Pistils Nursery
- Finalist: Queer Plant Cafe
Best Plumber
- Winner: 3 Mountains Plumbing
- Second Place: Black Cat
- Finalist: Apollo Plumbing Heating & Cooling
Best Real Estate Agent
- Winner: Lydia Hallay – Living Room Realty
- Second Place: Lauren Rose – Works Real Estate
- Finalist: Bright Space Real Estate – Think Real Estate
Best Real Estate Company
- Winner: Living Room Realty
- Second Place: Urban Nest Realty
- Finalist: Think Real Estate
Best Record Store
- Winner: Music Millennium
- Second Place: Mississippi Records
- Finalist: B Side Records
Best Remodeling Service
- Winner: Neil Kelly
- Second Place: Eight Inch Nails
- Finalist: Ann Lawson Construction
Best Running Store
- Winner: Foot Traffic
- Second Place: Portland Running Company
- Finalist: Fleet Feet
Best Screen Printing
- Winner: Oregon Screen Impressions
- Second Place: Made in Milwaukie
- Finalist: Big Frog
Best Sex Positive Shop
- Winner: She Bop
- Second Place: Fantasy Adult Store
- Finalist: Spartacus Leathers
Best Shoe Store
- Winner: Shoe Mill
- Second Place: Foot Wise
- Finalist: Zelda’s Shoe Bar
Best Sports Store/Outfitter
- Winner: Next Adventure
- Second Place: REI
- Finalist: Foster Outdoor
Best Staffing Agency
- Winner: Boly-Welch
- Second Place: NW Staffing Resources
- Finalist: A to Z Staffing
Best Sustainable Business
- Winner: ReClaim It
- Second Place: Mama & Hapa’s Zero Waste Shop
- Finalist: Realm Refillery
Best Tattoo Shop
- Winner: Birdhouse Tattoo
- Second Place: Atlas Tattoo
- Finalist: Ritual Arts
Best Thrift Store
- Winner: Village Merchants
- Second Place: ReRun
- Finalist: William Temple House Thrift Store
Best Tree/Landscaping Service
- Winner: Dennis 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden Center
- Second Place: Honl Tree Care
- Finalist: Urban Timber Tree Service
Best Veterinary Practice
- Winner: DoveLewis 24/7 Animal Hospital
- Second Place: Oregon Humane Community Veterinary Hospital
- Finalist: Rose City Vet
Best Vintage Store
- Winner: Memory Den Vintage Mall
- Second Place: Red Fox Vintage
- Finalist: B-Side Records and Vintage
Best Wealth Management Firm
- Winner: LPL Financial LLC
- Second Place: Ferguson Wellman Capital Management
- Finalist: Creative Planning
Best Wedding Planner
- Winner: Beyond the Veil
- Second Place: Weddinglandia
- Finalist: Double A Weddings & Events
Best Wedding Venue
- Winner: The Victorian Belle Mansion
- Second Place: The Evergreen
- Finalist: Weddinglandia