2026 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Goods and Services

Portland’s best local good and service businesses, voted by you.

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Best Accountant

  • Winner: Gemini Accounting
  • Second Place: Perkins & Co.
  • Finalist: The Bookkeeping Company

Best Auto Dealership

  • Winner: Subaru of Portland
  • Second Place: Toyota of Portland
  • Finalist: BMW of Portland

Best Bank/Credit Union

  • Winner: OnPoint Community Credit Union
  • Second Place: Rivermark Credit Union
  • Finalist: Trailhead Credit Union

Best Bike Shop

  • Winner: River City Bicycles
  • Second Place: Community Cycling Center
  • Finalist: Golden Pliers

Best Bookstore

  • Winner: Powell’s Books
  • Second Place: Parallel Worlds
  • Finalist: Spoke & Word Books

Best Bottle Shop

  • Winner: John’s Marketplace
  • Second Place: Belmont Station
  • Finalist: Milwaukie Bottle Shop

Best Business Law Firm

  • Winner: Rational Unicorn Legal Services
  • Second Place: Narwhal Law & Business Strategy
  • Finalist: Davis Wright Tremaine

Best Candle

  • Winner: Wildwood Candle Co.
  • Second Place: All Burn Wax
  • Finalist: Penrose Candles

Best Child Care Program

  • Winner: Pipster Prep
  • Second Place: Sweet Day Community School
  • Finalist: Wild Lilac Child Development Community

Best Children’s Store

  • Winner: Thinker Toys
  • Second Place: Beanstalk
  • Finalist: Kids at Heart Toys

Best Cleaning Service

  • Winner: Tidy Gnomes
  • Second Place: Cottage Care
  • Finalist: Clean Affinity Portland

Best Clothing Boutique

  • Winner: I Want Seconds
  • Second Place: Sloan
  • Finalist: Paloma Clothing

Best Comic/Game Shop

  • Winner: Guardian Games
  • Second Place: Puddletown Games & Puzzles
  • Finalist: Books With Pictures

Best Community Animal Rescue

  • Winner: Oregon Humane Society
  • Second Place: Cat Adoption Team (CAT)
  • Finalist: The Pixie Project

Best Consignment Store

  • Winner: Village Merchants
  • Second Place: I Want Seconds
  • Finalist: Take It or Leave It

Best Defense Law Firm

  • Winner: Youth, Rights & Justice
  • Second Place: Reynolds Defense Firm
  • Finalist: Dore Law Firm

Best Emergency Pet Services

  • Winner: DoveLewis Animal Hospital
  • Second Place: Bridgetown Veterinary Emergency + Referral
  • Finalist: Heart and Soul Animal Urgent Care

Best Estate Law Firm

  • Winner: Affordable Estate Planning
  • Second Place: Nay & Friedenberg
  • Finalist: Skinner Law

Best Eyewear Shop

  • Winner: Eyes On Broadway
  • Second Place: Myoptic Optometry
  • Finalist: Slabtown Eye Care

Best Family Law Firm

  • Winner: Four Point Legal
  • Second Place: Volat Law
  • Finalist: Easley Family Law

Best Florist

  • Winner: Solabee Flowers & Botanicals
  • Second Place: Sammy’s Flowers
  • Finalist: Colibri Flowers

Best Funeral/Cremation Services

  • Winner: Holman’s Funeral and Cremation Services
  • Second Place: Zeller Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home
  • Finalist: Omega Funeral & Cremation

Best Garden Supply/Nursery

  • Winner: Portland Nursery
  • Second Place: Cornell Farms
  • Finalist: SymbiOp Garden Shop

Best General Law Firm

  • Winner: Rational Unicorn Legal Services
  • Second Place: Legal Aid Services of Oregon
  • Finalist: Narwhal Law & Business Strategy

Best General Lawyer

  • Winner: Nicole Hetz – Rational Unicorn & Volat Law
  • Second Place: Michael Jonas – Narwhal Law and Business Strategy
  • Finalist: Candace Vanderwall – Vanderwall Immigration

Best Golf Course

  • Winner: Wonderwood Springs
  • Second Place: Eastmoreland
  • Finalist: Heron Lakes

Best Graphic Design Agency

  • Winner: Perspektiiv Design Co.
  • Second Place: DoGoodBiz Studio
  • Finalist: Unlock Collective

Best Graphic Designer

  • Winner: Kirsten Karkanen
  • Second Place: Alison Gardner
  • Finalist: Hank Makes

Best Grocery Store

  • Winner: New Seasons Market
  • Second Place: People’s Co-op
  • Finalist: Market of Choice

Best Hardware Store

  • Winner: Hippo Hardware
  • Second Place: Pearl Ace Hardware
  • Finalist: Beaumont Do It Best Hardware

Best Home Goods Store

  • Winner: Cargo
  • Second Place: Paxton Gate
  • Finalist: EcoVibe

Best Hotel

  • Winner: Jupiter Hotel
  • Second Place: CASCADA Thermal Springs + Spa
  • Finalist: Heathman Hotel

Best Injury Law Firm

  • Winner: Ben Cox Law
  • Second Place: Bottini Bottini & Oswald P.C.
  • Finalist: Berkshire Ginsberg LLC

Best Insurance Agency

  • Winner: Cox Insurance
  • Second Place: Timmco Insurance Inc.
  • Finalist: Chamberlain Insurance Agency

Best Interior Design Firm

  • Winner: Bright Designlab
  • Second Place: The Jazz Up
  • Finalist: Sill Design Co.

Best Interior Designer

  • Winner: Alissa Pulcrano
  • Second Place: Candace Cohu
  • Finalist: Rena Lanari

Best Jewelry Shop

  • Winner: Betsy & Iya
  • Second Place: Paxton Gate
  • Finalist: Gold Door

Best Local Farm

  • Winner: Topaz Farm
  • Second Place: Bella Organic
  • Finalist: Black Futures Farm

Best Local Gift Shop

  • Winner: Tender Loving Empire
  • Second Place: Presents of Mind
  • Finalist: Flutter

Best Mattress/Furniture Store

  • Winner: Stumptown Mattress/The Mattress Lot
  • Second Place: Community Warehouse
  • Finalist: Urbanite

Best Mortgage Company

  • Winner: Guild Mortgage
  • Second Place: Two Rivers Mortgage
  • Finalist: Do Good Mortgage

Best Mortgage Loan Officer

  • Winner: Steph Noble – CrossCountry Mortgage
  • Second Place: Nikole Potulsky – Two Rivers Mortgage
  • Finalist: Evan Swanson – Guild Mortgage

Best Moving Company

  • Winner: Rent-A-Butch
  • Second Place: Bridgetown Moving & Storage
  • Finalist: Big Al’s Specialty Moving

Best Non-Veterinary Pet Care

  • Winner: Wooftastic Playhouse
  • Second Place: Hot Diggity Walking and Pet Sitting
  • Finalist: Lil Doggie Den

Best Park

  • Winner: Forest Park
  • Second Place: Mt. Tabor
  • Finalist: Laurelhurst Park

Best Perfumery

  • Winner: The Perfume House
  • Second Place: Fumerie Parfumerie
  • Finalist: Little House Perfumerie

Best Pest Control

  • Winner: EcoCare Pest Control
  • Second Place: Axiom Eco Pest Control
  • Finalist: Interstate Pest Management

Best Pet Supply Store

  • Winner: Pets on Broadway
  • Second Place: Fang!
  • Finalist: Portland Pet Supply

Best Phone Repair

  • Winner: iChihuahua Repair
  • Second Place: The Fix Hut
  • Finalist: uBreakiFix

Best Piercing Studio

  • Winner: Adorn Body Art
  • Second Place: Soda Pop Piercing
  • Finalist: Ritual Arts

Best Plant Shop

  • Winner: Portland Nursery
  • Second Place: Pistils Nursery
  • Finalist: Queer Plant Cafe

Best Plumber

  • Winner: 3 Mountains Plumbing
  • Second Place: Black Cat
  • Finalist: Apollo Plumbing Heating & Cooling

Best Real Estate Agent

  • Winner: Lydia Hallay – Living Room Realty
  • Second Place: Lauren Rose – Works Real Estate
  • Finalist: Bright Space Real Estate – Think Real Estate

Best Real Estate Company

  • Winner: Living Room Realty
  • Second Place: Urban Nest Realty
  • Finalist: Think Real Estate

Best Record Store

  • Winner: Music Millennium
  • Second Place: Mississippi Records
  • Finalist: B Side Records

Best Remodeling Service

  • Winner: Neil Kelly
  • Second Place: Eight Inch Nails
  • Finalist: Ann Lawson Construction

Best Running Store

  • Winner: Foot Traffic
  • Second Place: Portland Running Company
  • Finalist: Fleet Feet

Best Screen Printing

  • Winner: Oregon Screen Impressions
  • Second Place: Made in Milwaukie
  • Finalist: Big Frog

Best Sex Positive Shop

  • Winner: She Bop
  • Second Place: Fantasy Adult Store
  • Finalist: Spartacus Leathers

Best Shoe Store

  • Winner: Shoe Mill
  • Second Place: Foot Wise
  • Finalist: Zelda’s Shoe Bar

Best Sports Store/Outfitter

  • Winner: Next Adventure
  • Second Place: REI
  • Finalist: Foster Outdoor

Best Staffing Agency

  • Winner: Boly-Welch
  • Second Place: NW Staffing Resources
  • Finalist: A to Z Staffing

Best Sustainable Business

  • Winner: ReClaim It
  • Second Place: Mama & Hapa’s Zero Waste Shop
  • Finalist: Realm Refillery

Best Tattoo Shop

  • Winner: Birdhouse Tattoo
  • Second Place: Atlas Tattoo
  • Finalist: Ritual Arts

Best Thrift Store

  • Winner: Village Merchants
  • Second Place: ReRun
  • Finalist: William Temple House Thrift Store

Best Tree/Landscaping Service

  • Winner: Dennis 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden Center
  • Second Place: Honl Tree Care
  • Finalist: Urban Timber Tree Service

Best Veterinary Practice

  • Winner: DoveLewis 24/7 Animal Hospital
  • Second Place: Oregon Humane Community Veterinary Hospital
  • Finalist: Rose City Vet

Best Vintage Store

  • Winner: Memory Den Vintage Mall
  • Second Place: Red Fox Vintage
  • Finalist: B-Side Records and Vintage

Best Wealth Management Firm

  • Winner: LPL Financial LLC
  • Second Place: Ferguson Wellman Capital Management
  • Finalist: Creative Planning

Best Wedding Planner

  • Winner: Beyond the Veil
  • Second Place: Weddinglandia
  • Finalist: Double A Weddings & Events

Best Wedding Venue

  • Winner: The Victorian Belle Mansion
  • Second Place: The Evergreen
  • Finalist: Weddinglandia
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