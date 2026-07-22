2026 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Drink

Portland’s best drinks, places to drink, and more, voted by you.

By Promotions

Best Bar Drag Show

  • Winner: Darcelle’s XV Showplace
  • Second Place: Drag Brunch at Bar Cala
  • Finalist: Peachy Springs Bingo

Best Bar for Mocktails

  • Winner: Dear Sandy
  • Second Place: Bar Cala
  • Finalist: Advice Booth

Best Bartender

  • Winner: Freedom Lennon @ Dear Sandy
  • Second Place: Brandon James @ CC Slaughters
  • Finalist: Krissy Rust @ Tom’s Bar

Best Beer Selection on Tap

  • Winner: Loyal Legion
  • Second Place: Horse Brass Pub
  • Finalist: Mosaic Taphouse

Best Bloody Mary

  • Winner: Jam on Hawthorne
  • Second Place: Tin Shed
  • Finalist: Space Room

Best Brewery

  • Winner: Breakside Brewery
  • Second Place: Baerlic Brewery Co.
  • Finalist: Grand Fir Brewing

Best Cidery

  • Winner: Bauman’s on Oak
  • Second Place: Portland Cider Co.
  • Finalist: Schilling Cider House

Best Cocktail Bar

  • Winner: Creepy’s
  • Second Place: Scotch Lodge
  • Finalist: Dear Sandy

Best Coffee

  • Winner: Puff Coffee
  • Second Place: Two Stroke Coffee
  • Finalist: Living Room Coffee

Best Craft Beer Festival

  • Winner: SheBrew
  • Second Place: ZooBrew
  • Finalist: Fort George Festival of Dark Arts

Best Distillery

  • Winner: Freeland Spirits
  • Second Place: Wild Roots
  • Finalist: Straightaway Cocktails

Best Dive Bar

  • Winner: Reel M Inn
  • Second Place: Sandy Hut
  • Finalist: Holman’s

Best Happy Hour

  • Winner: Matador
  • Second Place: White Owl Social Club
  • Finalist: Tiny Bubble Room

Best Kombucha

  • Winner: Brew Dr. Kombucha
  • Second Place: Happy Mountain
  • Finalist: Lion Heart

Best LGBTQIA+ Bar

  • Winner: The Sports Bra
  • Second Place: CC Slaughters
  • Finalist: Badlands

Best Oregon Wine

  • Winner: Stoller Family Estate
  • Second Place: Landmass Wines
  • Finalist: Erath Wines

Best Smoothie/Juice Bar

  • Winner: Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar
  • Second Place: Kure
  • Finalist: Best Friend Juice Bar & Cafe

Best Spirits Tasting Room

  • Winner: Multnomah Whiskey Library
  • Second Place: Freeland Spirits
  • Finalist: Straightaway Cocktails

Best Sports Bar

  • Winner: The Sports Bra
  • Second Place: Spirit of 77
  • Finalist: Dingo’s Sports Pub

Best Tea Shop

  • Winner: Smith Teamaker
  • Second Place: Tao of Tea
  • Finalist: Portal Tea Company

Best Urban Winery

  • Winner: Hip Chicks Do Wine
  • Second Place: Division Winemaking Company
  • Finalist: Enso Winery

Best Wine Bar

  • Winner: Division Wines
  • Second Place: Living Room Wines
  • Finalist: Hip Chicks Do Wine

Best Winery

  • Winner: Stoller Family Estate
  • Second Place: Landmass Wines
  • Finalist: Hip Chicks Do Wine

Best Winery Tasting Experience

  • Winner: Sokol Blosser
  • Second Place: Stoller Family Estate
  • Finalist: Hip Chicks Do Wine
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