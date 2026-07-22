2026 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Drink

Best Bar Drag Show
- Winner: Darcelle’s XV Showplace
- Second Place: Drag Brunch at Bar Cala
- Finalist: Peachy Springs Bingo
Best Bar for Mocktails
- Winner: Dear Sandy
- Second Place: Bar Cala
- Finalist: Advice Booth
Best Bartender
- Winner: Freedom Lennon @ Dear Sandy
- Second Place: Brandon James @ CC Slaughters
- Finalist: Krissy Rust @ Tom’s Bar
Best Beer Selection on Tap
- Winner: Loyal Legion
- Second Place: Horse Brass Pub
- Finalist: Mosaic Taphouse
Best Bloody Mary
- Winner: Jam on Hawthorne
- Second Place: Tin Shed
- Finalist: Space Room
Best Brewery
- Winner: Breakside Brewery
- Second Place: Baerlic Brewery Co.
- Finalist: Grand Fir Brewing
Best Cidery
- Winner: Bauman’s on Oak
- Second Place: Portland Cider Co.
- Finalist: Schilling Cider House
Best Cocktail Bar
- Winner: Creepy’s
- Second Place: Scotch Lodge
- Finalist: Dear Sandy
Best Coffee
- Winner: Puff Coffee
- Second Place: Two Stroke Coffee
- Finalist: Living Room Coffee
Best Craft Beer Festival
- Winner: SheBrew
- Second Place: ZooBrew
- Finalist: Fort George Festival of Dark Arts
Best Distillery
- Winner: Freeland Spirits
- Second Place: Wild Roots
- Finalist: Straightaway Cocktails
Best Dive Bar
- Winner: Reel M Inn
- Second Place: Sandy Hut
- Finalist: Holman’s
Best Happy Hour
- Winner: Matador
- Second Place: White Owl Social Club
- Finalist: Tiny Bubble Room
Best Kombucha
- Winner: Brew Dr. Kombucha
- Second Place: Happy Mountain
- Finalist: Lion Heart
Best LGBTQIA+ Bar
- Winner: The Sports Bra
- Second Place: CC Slaughters
- Finalist: Badlands
Best Oregon Wine
- Winner: Stoller Family Estate
- Second Place: Landmass Wines
- Finalist: Erath Wines
Best Smoothie/Juice Bar
- Winner: Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar
- Second Place: Kure
- Finalist: Best Friend Juice Bar & Cafe
Best Spirits Tasting Room
- Winner: Multnomah Whiskey Library
- Second Place: Freeland Spirits
- Finalist: Straightaway Cocktails
Best Sports Bar
- Winner: The Sports Bra
- Second Place: Spirit of 77
- Finalist: Dingo’s Sports Pub
Best Tea Shop
- Winner: Smith Teamaker
- Second Place: Tao of Tea
- Finalist: Portal Tea Company
Best Urban Winery
- Winner: Hip Chicks Do Wine
- Second Place: Division Winemaking Company
- Finalist: Enso Winery
Best Wine Bar
- Winner: Division Wines
- Second Place: Living Room Wines
- Finalist: Hip Chicks Do Wine
Best Winery
- Winner: Stoller Family Estate
- Second Place: Landmass Wines
- Finalist: Hip Chicks Do Wine
Best Winery Tasting Experience
- Winner: Sokol Blosser
- Second Place: Stoller Family Estate
- Finalist: Hip Chicks Do Wine