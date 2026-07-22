2026 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Cannabis

Portland’s best in cannabis, as voted by you.

By Promotions

Best Budtender

  • Winner: Home Grown Apothecary Team
  • Second Place: Dustin Dybvig @ Mongoose Cannabis
  • Finalist: Kayla Walsh @ Ripped City Greenz

Best CBD Store

  • Winner: Home Grown Apothecary & Dispensary
  • Second Place: Nectar
  • Finalist: Mongoose Cannabis

Best Cannabis Delivery Service

  • Winner: Kush Cart
  • Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary & Dispensary
  • Finalist: Potland

Best Cannabis Farm

  • Winner: East Fork Cultivars
  • Second Place: Meraki Gardens
  • Finalist: Noble Farms

Best Cannabis Strain

  • Winner: Jack Herer – Prūf Cultivar
  • Second Place: Sky High Farms – GMO Cookies
  • Finalist: Focus North – Colorado Sunshine

Best Cannabis-Infused Product

  • Winner: Drops
  • Second Place: Grön Edibles
  • Finalist: Hapy Kitchen Brownie

Best Dab

  • Winner: Echo Electuary
  • Second Place: Oregrown Rosin Dab
  • Finalist: Higher Cultures

Best Dispensary

  • Winner: Electric Lettuce
  • Second Place: Nectar
  • Finalist: Home Grown Apothecary & Dispensary

Best Edible Product

  • Winner: Drops
  • Second Place: WYLD Gummies
  • Finalist: Grön Edibles

Best Organic Selection

  • Winner: Home Grown Apothecary & Dispensary
  • Second Place: Nectar
  • Finalist: Ripped City Greenz

Best Tincture

  • Winner: Farmer’s Friend
  • Second Place: East Fork Cultivars
  • Finalist: Mule Extracts

Best Topical

  • Winner: High Desert Pure
  • Second Place: Ripped City Greenz
  • Finalist: Farmer’s Friend
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