2026 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Cannabis

Best Budtender
- Winner: Home Grown Apothecary Team
- Second Place: Dustin Dybvig @ Mongoose Cannabis
- Finalist: Kayla Walsh @ Ripped City Greenz
Best CBD Store
- Winner: Home Grown Apothecary & Dispensary
- Second Place: Nectar
- Finalist: Mongoose Cannabis
Best Cannabis Delivery Service
- Winner: Kush Cart
- Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary & Dispensary
- Finalist: Potland
Best Cannabis Farm
- Winner: East Fork Cultivars
- Second Place: Meraki Gardens
- Finalist: Noble Farms
Best Cannabis Strain
- Winner: Jack Herer – Prūf Cultivar
- Second Place: Sky High Farms – GMO Cookies
- Finalist: Focus North – Colorado Sunshine
Best Cannabis-Infused Product
- Winner: Drops
- Second Place: Grön Edibles
- Finalist: Hapy Kitchen Brownie
Best Dab
- Winner: Echo Electuary
- Second Place: Oregrown Rosin Dab
- Finalist: Higher Cultures
Best Dispensary
- Winner: Electric Lettuce
- Second Place: Nectar
- Finalist: Home Grown Apothecary & Dispensary
Best Edible Product
- Winner: Drops
- Second Place: WYLD Gummies
- Finalist: Grön Edibles
Best Organic Selection
- Winner: Home Grown Apothecary & Dispensary
- Second Place: Nectar
- Finalist: Ripped City Greenz
Best Tincture
- Winner: Farmer’s Friend
- Second Place: East Fork Cultivars
- Finalist: Mule Extracts
Best Topical
- Winner: High Desert Pure
- Second Place: Ripped City Greenz
- Finalist: Farmer’s Friend