Shut Up and Eat has shut down and closed.
The Southeast Portland sandwich shop, which began as a cart nine years ago before going brick-and-mortar in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood in 2012, announced on Facebook this morning that it had served its last meatball sub this weekend.
"We are grateful to everyone who has supported us over the past decade," reads the brief message. It did not offer any reasons for the closure, and representatives from the restaurant could not be reached for comment.
Shut Up and Eat was the brainchild of John Fimmano, a transplant from South Philadelphia, specializing in the massive, meat-heavy hoagies of Fimmano's hometown. Its lifespan ran parallel to another gut-busting local favorite, Lardo. While Lardo has begun to expand nationally, Shut Up and Eat remained a neighborhood institution—though when it first opened, WW actually preferred the latter.
Read the full closure announcement below:
Comments