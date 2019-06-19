1. Gado Gado
1801 NE César E. Chávez Blvd., gadogadopdx.com.
One of 2018's best pop-ups has put down roots in the Hollywood neighborhood, with colorful décor to match the crowd-pleasing, anything-goes flair of former Han Oak chef Thomas Pisha-Duffly's Indonesian soul food. If you stopped in during Gado Gado's monthlong residence at Sammich in December, you know what to expect—pan-Asian stoner food that's as richly multidimensional as it is satisfying.
2. Yonder
4636 NE 42nd Ave., Suite A, 503-444-7947, yonderpdx.com.
In the conversion of her immensely popular (and hard to get into) pop-up Mae into a permanent location, Maya Lovelace's down-home Southern cooking loses a bit of its personal touch, but none of its flavor. You'll find Mae's greatest hits on the menu, including Lovelace's world-beating fried chicken—only now, you'll have a more difficult decision to make when ordering. Do you get the classic buttermilk brined version or the new, hot, Nashville-style kind? Screw it—order both.
3. Hat Yai Belmont
605 SE Belmont St., 503-206-8156, hatyaipdx.com.
It took a bit longer than anticipated, but the Southeast Portland branch of the insta-classic Thai fried chicken spot is now open. But chef-owner Earl Ninsom didn't just copy and paste the menu from the original location on Northeast Killingsworth Street. At his newer, roomier spot, you can order Southern Thailand delicacies you can't find at the flagship, including spicy mussels and curry with bamboo.
Related: Restaurant Guide 2018: Hat Yai.
4. Anchor End Eurocafe & Bakery
4641 NE Fremont St., 503-288-5019, anchorend.co.
Pretzels and pierogis might not scan as a practical protein-based brunch, but Anchor End is out to change that. The pretzels are the star of the show, but itinerant brunchers will love the Seasquab, which features firm scrambled eggs, gooey white cheese and maple aioli on a pretzel roll that's been cooked in French toast batter and salted just right.
5. Hawthorne Asylum
1080 SE Madison St.
Named after a 19th-century hospital for the mentally ill, Portland's newest food cart pod looks like what might happen if Tim Burton were commissioned to design a Portland-themed section of Disneyland. Highlights include the bulgogi and spicy pork tacos at Korean Twist, the sliced brisket sandwich at Bark City BBQ, and the sangria at Black Dagger—because every cart pod needs at least one a booze cart.
Read the full review: The 10 Best Menu Items at Hawthorne Asylum, Portland's Newest Food Cart Pod.
Comments