The Gustav's brand actually began in Portland as the popular Der Rheinlander on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Founded in 1963 by chef Horst Mager, who immigrated to the United States from Wiesbaden, Germany, the restaurant became one of the city's dining institutions, famed as much for its cuckoo clocks and singing waiters with accordions as its fondue. Rheinlander closed in 2017 after a developer purchased the property.