6410 SE Milwaukie Ave., 13virtuesbrewing.com, 503-239-8544. 9 am-10 pm Monday-Thursday, 9 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday, 9 am-9 pm Sunday.
Thirteen Virtues is one of the older breweries in Portland, having quietly churned out sandwiches since 1987 and suds since 1994. A few years ago, it raised a minor fuss with a major expansion and a silver medal for its weizenbock at the Great American Beer Festival. But the brewer who won that medal has since moved on, and 13 Virtues has never fully exploited the huge new taproom space and increased brewing capacity.
So things are mostly the same as they ever were—it's a neighborhood spot, with light Phillycentric branding and a family-friendly feel. Expect classic, unfussy cheesesteaks and hoagies that pair well with the classic, unfussy house beers. The Sellwood Logger is a sessionable, tasty craft adjunct made with a touch of rice, like Budweiser, and goes well with a big, sloppy steak sando.
Drink this: New head brewer Ian Munson, formerly of Beach Chalet in San Francisco, has a way with wheat. Both the weizenbock and the hefeweizen are round and full of delicious banana notes.
