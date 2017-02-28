The BeerMongers
1125 SE Division St., 503-234-6012, thebeermongers.com.
A mancave for the Portland beer scene at large, the BeerMongers hides in plain sight on the corner of an unassuming Southeast Division Street strip mall. Inside, you'll find a warm and haphazardly decorated bar and bottle shop, littered with stickers, beer geeks, memorabilia and 10 of the best-curated taps you'll find anywhere. Special dark ales from Block 15 collide with the
newest all-star IPAs and funky Bretts.
Beer (Stark)
1410 SE Stark St., 503-233-2337.
This Google-proof and very stylish micropub from the owner of Meat Cheese Bread draws a loyal neighborhood crowd looking for a place to pair ale with sando or escape the crowds on suddenly poppin' Southeast Sandy Boulevard. If you haven't been, tuck in after a show at Revolution Hall. The back room is the larger space, and great for a gang of friends.
Beer Bunker
7918 SE Stark St., 503-254-8200, beerbunkerpdx.com.
Montavilla's other beer bar has a tap list that's more rangy than Roscoe's, regularly putting on kegs from tiny local breweries like Awesome Ales alongside true obscurity like Climate City Brewing out of Grants Pass and Stevenson's Jester & Judge cidery. The room tends to be quiet and there's a nice selection of board games.
23rd Avenue Bottle Shop
2290 NW Thurman St., 971-202-7256, mcmenamins.com.
Before they were brewers or preservationists, the McMenamins ran bottle shops. They called them "delis," but the goal was to sell every bottled beer available—back in the mid-'80s, that meant about 100. Things come full circle at 23rd Avenue, a former convenience store that's now a quaint little box of a bottle shop and bar boasting chandeliers and 16 taps of well-chosen guest beers alongside house brews. The coolers are well-stocked with everything from Mikkeller's cherry Berlinner Weisse to Off Color's Dino S'mores.
Lombard House
7337 N Lombard St., 503-539-5889.
In the far north of Portland in St. Johns, Lombard House is a long, narrow train-car bar filled with vintage Olympia beer ads and red-cheeked regulars, with a huge patio out back and some sincerely, uncommonly good beers (Upright, Commons, pFriem, Ruse, rotating Germans and Belgians) served up with equally uncommon hospitality by owner Brian Koch. Want food? Say you're hungry and chances are one of the people near you works at one of the food carts across the street.
Hop Haven
2130 NE Broadway, 503-287-0244.
Obvious but ignored on a busy stretch of Northeast Broadway, this friendly little brewdive is a good place to debate old MTV shows while availing yourself of a small and boldly lupulin-centric list that often includes sought-after IPAs from Melvin, Block 15 and Boneyard.
Beer Belly
1205 SW Washington St., beerbellypdx.com.
This new minimalist taproom from the owner of Lardo sandwiches next door leans hard on established classics like Boneyard Notorious and Upright Engelberg Pilsner. There is an artisanal vending machine stocked with Olympia Provisions pepperoni sticks ($7) and Woodblock chocolate bars ($4).
