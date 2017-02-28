Before they were brewers or preservationists, the McMenamins ran bottle shops. They called them "delis," but the goal was to sell every bottled beer available—back in the mid-'80s, that meant about 100. Things come full circle at 23rd Avenue, a former convenience store that's now a quaint little box of a bottle shop and bar boasting chandeliers and 16 taps of well-chosen guest beers alongside house brews. The coolers are well-stocked with everything from Mikkeller's cherry Berlinner Weisse to Off Color's Dino S'mores.