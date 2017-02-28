"His last wish was to enjoy and share his favorite beer: Samichlaus Classic Bier from 1988, which we served him from a snifter glass using a small sponge. After the second taste, when I pulled away to saturate the sponge, he moved his head forward for more beer, which was the first voluntary action he had done in 12 hours. When his breathing stopped, we poured the rest of the snifter down his throat. His final moment in life was him enjoying his favorite thing: drinking beer with friends.ˮ