Apex
1216 SE Division St., 503-273-9227, apexbar.com.
Apex is Portland's least provincial beer bar, pulling in killer beers from all over for its 50 taps rather than just close to home, with a selection not only geographically broad but vertically deep: Four-year tappings are common enough they're sometimes unannounced. It's also Portland's hugest roadside beer patio and its most adamantly cash-only bar. It's one of the bike-friendliest, if not always the friendliest.
ABV and IBU
IBU: 4439 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, 971-254-9558, ibupdx.com.
ABV: 23588 NW Clara Lane, Hillsboro, 503-372-9117, abvpub.com.
The west side has suddenly gotten very beery. Out in Hillsboro, ABV Public House is bustling, pouring little-seen beers from oft-seen breweries. And in Beaverton, sister bar IBU Public House offers 36 tapped kegs—including edgy options like Knee Deep's 13.1-percent-ABV Hop-De-Ranged Quad IPA and an Ex Novo beer dry-hopped with Sour Patch Kids—alongside a Uruguayan steak sandwich.
The Yard House
888 SW 5th Ave., 503-222-0147, yardhouse.com.
If you're from Portland, you're already smirking. But if you're not, we sincerely recommend you try some of our better local beers at this mammoth downtown gastropub from the same people who brought us the Olive Garden. With a staggering 130 taps at its disposal, the Yard House tends to have at least a dozen things you'll be stoked to see, and which you could otherwise end up driving all over town searching for. It's also kid-friendly and has big, comfy booths. We went to the location in Seattle recently—it had more of the beers we wanted to try than any other bar in town besides Holy Mountain.
Henry's
10 NW 12th Ave., 503-227-5320, henrystavern.com.
The former home of the Blitz-Weinhard Brewery, this Pearl District hangout for elderly regulars and longtime bartenders hosts 100 taps, $3 lunch pints and an ice rail to keep your pint frosty—with an authentic Old Portland veneer in a part of town that often feels manufactured to look the part. There's also a location at PDX, which is our favorite spot to grab a pre-flight pint.
Loyal Legion
710 SE 6th Ave., 503-235-8272, loyallegionpdx.com.
This clubby space was a private bar for city cops before becoming a local restaurant group's first foray into beer bars. It advertises 99 Oregon-only taps, but expect 10 fewer. Also expect some duds and long-lingerers, like a Kris Kringle ale pouring in February—an understandable side-effect of stocking many local one-offs. The service system and pricing are both quirky (everything is $6, with the glass size varying between 8 and 20 ounces), which can make for a frustrating experience. But if you want Oregon beer, they have a lot of it.
White Owl Social Club
1305 SE 8th Ave., 503-236-9672, whiteowlsocialclub.com.
White Owl has new owners, but the vast patio and sterling selection of beer taps have remained—whether a Saison du Blodget by Upright, an MPA from Melvin or that kickass Vicious Mosquito IPA from Sunriver. They're also doing even more food and beer events in the daytime (Taco Tuesdays with $2 tequila, Tecate and tacos) while maintaining the weekend DJ party mess.
Comments