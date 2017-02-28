If you're from Portland, you're already smirking. But if you're not, we sincerely recommend you try some of our better local beers at this mammoth downtown gastropub from the same people who brought us the Olive Garden. With a staggering 130 taps at its disposal, the Yard House tends to have at least a dozen things you'll be stoked to see, and which you could otherwise end up driving all over town searching for. It's also kid-friendly and has big, comfy booths. We went to the location in Seattle recently—it had more of the beers we wanted to try than any other bar in town besides Holy Mountain.