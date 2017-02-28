G&G is co-owned by Alex Ganum of Upright Brewing, but for a long time he insisted on selling other people's beer here instead of turning it into a natural extension of his bare-bones cash-only taproom (page 73). That's over now, and thank God. G&G is now Upright, pouring beautiful rare bottles like Oregon Native (see page 16) and a Rainier-cherry sour called Shades. The burger is both simple and unendingly stellar, a braised lamb plate is a mere $15, and dates can pick up a rotating meal for two with two beers for a total of $25.