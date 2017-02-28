A friend to forgetful growler fans everywhere, the crowler is like a steroidal tallboy that bottle shops and breweries can spin together on the spot using Space Age technology.
The 32-ounce cans were first developed by the folks at Colorado's Oskar Blues Brewery as a quick-sealing, fully recyclable alternative to glass. Light-safe and securely closed, the crowler is fast becoming the preferred to-go method for snobs, traders and outdoorspersons.
Here are some of the spots you can find these extra-tallboys to go.
54°40′ Brewing
3801 S Truman Road, No. 1, Washougal, Wash., 360-844-5932, 54-40brewing.com.
Bailey's Taproom
213 SW Broadway, 503-295-1004, baileystaproom.com.
Boring Brewing
28150 SE Hwy 212-a, Boring, 503-427-8619, boringbrewing.com.
Breakside Brewing
820 NE Dekum St., 503-719-6475, breakside.com.
Caps N' Taps
337 NE 4th Ave., Camas, Wash., 360-210-7244, capsntapscamas.com.
Cheap Charlie's
79 NE Roberts Ave., Gresham, 503-545-4301, thebestbottleshop.com.
Fat Head's Brewing
131 NW 13th Ave., 503-820-7721, fatheadsportland.com.
Fortside Brewing
2200 NE Andresen Road, Vancouver, Wash., 360-524-4692, fortsidebrewing.com.
Great Notion Brewing
2204 NE Alberta St., 503-548-4491, greatnotionpdx.com.
The Growler Guys
816 SE 8th Ave., 971-255-0715, thegrowlerguys.com.
Hollywood Beverage
3028 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-284-0987, hollywoodbeverage.com.
The Labrewatory
670 N Russell St., 971-271-8151, labrewatory.com.
Mini Mini
638 E Burnside St., 503-236-6464, minimini.com.
Old Town Brewing
5201 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-200-5988, otbrewing.com.
Oregon City Brewing
1401 Washington St., Oregon City, 503-908-1948, ocbeerco.com.
Stickmen Brewing
40 N State St., Lake Oswego, 503-344-4449, stickmenbeer.com.
Valley Growlers
15735 SE Happy Valley Town Center Drive, Happy Valley, 971-271-2099, valleygrowlers.com.
Widmer Brothers Brewing
929 N Russell St., 503-281-2437, widmerbrothers.com.
