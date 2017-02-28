"Of all the Russian River beers, Don's favorite was the Blind Pig IPA. He sold it at the Horse Brass and it was the only beer he drank when he visited us in Santa Rosa. While [he was] on a trip to Santa Rosa with some of his publican/bar-owner friends, we pretty much told our staff, 'If Don Younger shows up, please let him in; he pretty much can have the run of the brewery.' For Don, this meant one thing: an unlimited flow of Blind Pig IPA. So one morning during his trip, he showed up rather early at the pub. Of course someone from the brewery let him in, and he promptly took a seat at the bar and began drinking Blind Pig. A short time later, Natalie arrived and asked Don if he'd like to get some breakfast at one of our favorite breakfast spots. Don, without pause, looked up at Natalie and said, 'Sweetheart, the closest thing to bacon I'm going to get is a Blind Pig!' We never did see him eat a meal on that entire Santa Rosa trip."



—Vinnie Cilurzo, Russian River Brewing