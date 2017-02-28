3739 SW Bond Ave., 503-208-2523, thegrowlerguys.com. Other locations across the Northwest, including a second Portland spot at 816 SE 8th Ave.



Growler Guys has franchises all over the Northwest, from Ashland to Richland to Spokane. They all tend to focus on buzzy new releases, using their purchasing power to line up the hottest recent interlopers and new collabs. We love the one in South Waterfront, which is busy and cozy, with TVs showing playoff football and a full food menu if you want more than the $1 trail mix to eat. They allow minors until 9 pm, a rarity in the 'hood. There's also a well-stocked location on Southeast Belmont.