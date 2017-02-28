Bushwhacker claims the title of America's first cider bar. It's still the one with the finest selection of dry and funky Euro ciders in Portland, the only one to offer a guaranteed glass pour of Basque or Asturian cider, and the only one whose bottle fridges sport prices lower than New Seasons. And so here you are in a place that looks like the garage of a man who never grew up and doesn't want to, playing Ms. Pac-Man on a table console.