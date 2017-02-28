Bazi Bierbrasserie
1522 SE 32nd Ave., 503-234-8888, bazipdx.com.
Those in search of the fruity, spicy and sour flavors of Belgium will find their hearts set ablaze at Hilda Stevens' cozy 17-tap haven, which offers one of the best genre-curated beer lists on the West Coast or anywhere. Here, locally made ales from Upright, pFriem, and the Commons compete with imported heavyweights like De Dolle, Kasteel and Westmalle.
Bota Bar
606 NE Davis St., 971-229-1287, botabar.com.
Hidden two blocks north of Rontoms, Bota Bar is a homey, hand-built wine and beer bottle shop full of obscure pours—Basque sidra, natural wine and crazy good Euro or Euro-styled beer from the Commons, cult brewery Mikkeller, or Danish brewers like To Ol making farmhouses with American hops. Best of all, each drink arrives with a small bite that will come as a surprise—ramping up from pretzels to bocadillos or Spanish ham.
Stammtisch
401 NE 28th Ave., 503-206-7983, stammitschpdx.com.
Stammtisch is an Alpine mountain cabin filled with German suds you can't get anywhere else, like Augustiner export or Aecht Schlenkerla smoked beer. If you're smart, you'll get it with a side of the best Berliner-style currywurst we've ever tried in this country, or a gigantic schweinshaxen—a Flintstones-big, bone-wielding pork shoulder whose fatty, tender meat is flash-fried until the skin turns to pork rind.
The Abbey
716 NW 21st Ave. (Belgian), 1650 NW 23rd Ave. (Pan-European), theabbeybar.com.
Belgian-happy bottle shop the Abbey has split in twain. On Northwest 21st Avenue, it's still a Belgophile bottle shop with a dalliance in taps. But in a former Slabtown froyo shop, the Abbey made a smart little real-estate deal by jumping into what's becoming Portland's newest beer neighborhood, posting up between Lompoc Tavern and the 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop, a block from the incoming Breakside. Here, the menu is devoted to both sausage and weirdballs Euro beers like those of free-spirited German brewer Freigeist or experimental Danish brewer To Ol.
County Cork
1329 NE Fremont St., 284-4805.
Sure, they'll pour you a perfect pint of Guinness to swig between dart tosses. But this homey little Irish pub on Northeast Fremont Street will also mix things up with the chocolate porter from Three Creeks or a Fremont-Breakside collab.
Prost!
4237 N Mississippi Ave., 503-954-2674, prostportland.com.
Half frothy home to bros, half echt-Deutsche kneipe, Prost! is a clubhouse for German beer where membership has its perks. Fill up your punch card with some of the most obscure German imports available anywhere in Portland and you first win the right to wear the bar's name on your free T-shirt, then eventually the right to screw your own name onto the wall on a brass plaque.
