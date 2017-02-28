Belmont Station is half 1,000-deep bottle shop, half beer-geek haven encapsulating the spirit of Old Portland—the rare beer bar featuring a deep-sourced 20 taps that also likes bar dwellers enough to support smoking out back till the county made them stop. Almost all of the bartenders have been there a while: They know their stuff, and between fast sprints to the taps they might even talk some shit. The Monk's Deli cart is parked out back, and you can order those kickass Philly sandwiches from the bar.