4765 NE Fremont St., 503-460-9025, alamedabrewing.com. 11 am-11 pm Monday-Saturday, 11 am-10 pm Sunday.
Alameda has been pumping out beer since 1996, making it one of the few operations of its vintage still around. It's got a 20-barrel production brewery in Southeast, but its home base is here in Beaumont Village, where it has a very loyal neighborhood following. Easy-drinking beers, a family-friendly vibe and $6 growler fills on Saturday will do that. You'll find bottles, cans and kegs around town, but this is beer best experienced at Alameda's spacious pub, which offers plenty of room to settle in for a few pints and some snacks off its generous happy-hour menu.
While the year-round beer list doesn't get too crazy, the Klickitat Pale is a one-size-fits-most session ale. The rotating tap list gets a little more creative. Our last visit saw a raspberry chocolate milk stout cheekily named Love Squirts. If you end up finding something you like, come back on Saturday to get that ridiculously cheap growler fill.
Drink this: The Sage Seeker Barleywine (12.5 percent ABV) is a hidden gem, with
just the right amount of sweetness from Bee Local honey.
