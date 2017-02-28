Alameda has been pumping out beer since 1996, making it one of the few operations of its vintage still around. It's got a 20-barrel production brewery in Southeast, but its home base is here in Beaumont Village, where it has a very loyal neighborhood following. Easy-drinking beers, a family-friendly vibe and $6 growler fills on Saturday will do that. You'll find bottles, cans and kegs around town, but this is beer best experienced at Alameda's spacious pub, which offers plenty of room to settle in for a few pints and some snacks off its generous happy-hour menu.