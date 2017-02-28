Pressurized CO 2 is pumped into a container filled with plant matter (in this case, hop flowers), with the pressure turning CO 2 what's called "supercritical"—meaning it takes on liquid properties while still remaining a gas. Because of these liquid properties, the CO 2 in turn functions as a solvent, pulling the oils, resins and acids from the flowers. This allows the entire operation to take place at a much lower temperature than distillation: 95 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, as opposed to up to 140 to 212 degrees, resulting in unprecedented purity, aroma and flavor.