The drafty tin building that houses Waltz Brewing feels like the kind of place Oregonians would've sneaked into for a prohibition pint. This Forest Grove shop is a rough-and-tumble amalgamation of indoor-outdoor chairs and tables made out of barrels that features live bluegrass on the weekends. On our visit, it also had a bathroom door that didn't lock, leading to an interesting form of suspense. Various old license plates, farming equipment and photos of prized fish sit above a hammered-copper bar back, with the house-brewed beers emerging from a cobbled-together system that appears to be assembled from tanks that were purpose-built for something else. The Waltz beer itself tastes rustic and full of higher alcohols, but the many guest pours on 21 taps make this an ideal place to wear flannel and reminisce, should you find yourself in the farming belt.