Their beers, like the brightly bitter Janis Hoplin IPA and the pleasantly boozy Grateful Red, can be found on tap at a few bars and restaurants around town like Mediterranean Exploration Company, Imperial Bottle Shop and Hawthorne Hophouse. But Leikam also operates Portland's first CSB (like a CSA but with beer instead of veggies), where members can get their growlers filled twice a month. To top it off it's also the only certified kosher brewery outside of New York. L'chaim!