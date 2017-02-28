701 E Burnside St., 503-946-8151, burnsidebrewco.com. 11 am-10 pm Sunday-Tuesday, 11 am-midnight Wednesday-Saturday.
Burnside's parking lot and killer location (on, er, Burnside) means it could sell liquefied garbage and still make bank. But to its credit, Burnside has retained its commitment to creativity, churning out a long list of seasonals that are all intriguing.
If you get the full flight of 20, you'll see that sometimes they do reach a little too far. The Fleur de Creme was a lavender-cookie-scented horror, and the sea-salt-tomato-water-and-urchin gose was bland and forgettable. But the straw-gold Morticia was as crisp, punchy and aromatic as any pale ale we've ever had, and the Puddletown Brown was dark, hefty and hoppy without being too viscous or sweet. We strongly recommend dropping by during the justly famous happy hour.
Drink this: If you're over the classic Sweet Heat, order the happy-hour nachos ($7) along with the Permafrost, Burnside's sweet, strongish take on a winter warmer.
The Best Portland Bars for Hardcore Bar Geeks | Portland's Best Cider Bars | These Are the Bars in Portland Where We Get Our Beer to Go | Where to Get Crowlers in Portland | Big Beer Halls Where You Can Drink With Half of Portland | The Six Best Spots to Take Little Ones For a Little Nip | Warm & Cozy Beer Caves | Portland Spots Where Great Food and Beer Come Together | Tap a Belgian or German at These Portland Bars
Comments