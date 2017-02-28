Consider Zoiglhaus a city rehabilitation program for Felony Flats. Taxpayers spent half a million bucks getting a long-abandoned space—briefly Ararat Bakery—ready for Zoiglhaus to open its long-promised German-style brewery. After opening in 2015, it's clear the warm beer-hall feel of Zoiglhaus has succeeded in improving the neighborhood ambience considerably. Brewer Alan Taylor, a partner in the project and the head man at Old Town's Pints for several years, trained in Germany and has classic skills. But although the overarching Zoiglhaus theme is German, the place exudes Euro-Northwest values in food and beer: light lagers, IPAs, brats and pizza. The brewery here wasn't up and running until May 2016, but Taylor is now making the most of the facility with a broad selection of standards and rotators, including a single-hop series of pale ales. If you live close-in, Zoiglhaus is well worth the trip.