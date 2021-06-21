1. Raven’s Manor
235 SW 1st Ave., ravensmanorexperience.com. 5-11 pm Wednesday-Monday.
Creatures of the night, be forewarned: Portland’s newest goth bar isn’t all that goth. Sure, there are spooky sights in view as soon as you enter Raven’s Manor, from creepy dolls to dusty grimoires. But don’t go expecting the westside version of the Lovecraft. Instead, think Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion. Important note: The Grave Water is hands down the best drink. Its rose water, though fragrant, is perfectly balanced with elderflower liqueur and vodka.
2. Holy Goat Social Club
1501 NE Fremont St., 503-282-0956, holygoatpdx.com. 2-10 pm Monday-Saturday.
It’d be inaccurate to describe Holy Goat as a “new” bar. Longtime residents of the Sabin neighborhood will remember the tiny watering hole as Daddy Mojo’s, and though its undergone a change in ownership and name, the rebrand mostly amounts to more of an aesthetic upgrade than a full-scale remodel. Regulars will still find what they’re looking for: a drink menu consisting of stiff takes on old classics, soul music on the stereo, and soul food in the kitchen.
3. StormBreaker
832 N Beech St., 971-703-4516, stormbreakerbrewing.com. Noon-9 pm Monday, noon-10 pm Tuesday-Thursday, noon-11 pm Friday, 11 am-11 pm Saturday, 11 am-9 pm Sunday.
StormBreaker has made awesome outdoor spaces part of its growing brand. The original location, though, is still the best and, during the pandemic, got even better by expanding into the adjacent side street and adding about a dozen picnic tables extending halfway down the block. As for the beer, name a style and StormBreaker makes a damn fine version of it.
4. TopWire Hop Project
8668 Crosby Road NE, Woodburn, 503-982-5166, topwirehop.com. 11 am-8 pm Thursday and Sunday, 11 am-9 pm Friday-Saturday.
The state’s most secretive beer garden is hidden among the crops at Crosby Hop Farm in Woodburn. Follow the half-mile gravel road that runs between the bines and you’ll wind up at a 40-foot-long shipping container repurposed as a serving station pouring from 10 rotating taps exclusively featuring batches made with the hops growing around you.
5. Vendetta
4306 N Williams Ave., 503-288-1085, vendettapdx.com. 3-11 pm daily.
This is a classic garage-door hipster refuge: Barflies smoke cigarettes under a canopy of umbrellas and trees, “Thriller” booms on the speakers, and a pint of pFriem Pilsner is $6. Vendetta took the pandemic seriously and is only letting people sit outside, under the supervision of “COVID Cops.” The effect is a little like visiting a Museum of Normalcy. But Vendetta was a time machine anyway. The nostalgia just cuts deeper now.
