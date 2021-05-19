Twenty-five years and three brewpubs later—with another on the way in Lincoln City—Pelican is as much an Oregon Coast icon as Haystack Rock (which can be seen from the patio at the flagship) or the towering sand dune at Cape Kiwanda (which, incidentally, sits across the parking lot from that same restaurant). And while red ink in those early years might have given Welch pause, his beers have since become some of the most celebrated in Oregon.