Full disclosure: Two other people—a friend and a Portland food professional with East Coast roots—think this one is overrated, which I can understand. It might be the coffee cake you thought was best when you first had it years ago, but then some other, better versions came to town. Still, it is simple and classic: firm cake with a cinnamony, not-too-sweet topping, strewn with delightful whole hazelnuts. Except for the hazelnuts, I could have been eating this one on the East Coast, and it was light enough that I tore into two-thirds of a large slice at one sitting. Pro tip: Coffee cake has an exemplary shelf life, and that can also save you money. I hit Jim and Patty's at the crack of 4 pm, and got a huge hunk of their beloved sour cream coffee cake at the day-old price of $1.75.