Winkler: I ran a route in the San Francisco Bay Area serving Wendy's, which wasn't a great volume account. They served coffee for all three meals, and after a pot sits on a heater for 30 to 40 minutes, it's going to be bad product. [David] Boyd was so particular about our clients serving the best coffee to their customers that we provided air pots so restaurant operators could get four to five hours of life from each pot. I know our competition saw this and laughed: "Who are these people? Where do they come from? What are they doing putting their coffee in air pots? They're going to use less coffee!"