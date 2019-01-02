Jasmine Pearl's flagship teashop is hidden in an oft-overlooked part of the city, nestled between Southeast Sandy Boulevard and Interstate 84. The atmosphere is much like you'd find at any tea bar in town, but the quality and range of selection makes it noteworthy. You'll find a full range of loose-leaf teas available for purchase, along with several kinds of matcha and herbal blends. This is also where you'll find slightly more esoteric teas, such as GABA oolong, a partially oxidized tea from Taiwan that comes packed with gamma-aminobutyric acid, thought to be especially calming and relaxing for the nervous system. But the true highlight is the considered and curated set of ceramics, focused on local Portland ceramicists and inspired by global techniques. Here, you can pick up works by local artists like Will LaBelle, a Portland potter working in a range of distinctive colorways and cup forms drawing on midcentury Americana, as well as Ken Pincus, a ceramicist whose range includes wildly experimental pieces echoing the Old World.