Brian R. Jones can't be sure Barack Obama actually drank out of one his handmade coffee mugs. For all Jones knows, the president handed it over to a Secret Service agent immediately after it was given to him and it ended up in a giant vault full of other discarded gifts from celebrities and foreign dignitaries. But it's equally possible he pulls it out of the cupboard every morning, fills it to the brim, then sits down and reads about what that other guy is doing in his old office.