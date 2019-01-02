Baristas received oat milk rather warmly when it broke out as the hot new alternative milk of 2018. Its pleasing texture takes well to frothing, the flavor is much more neutral than that of hemp or coconut, and it plays particularly well with the South and Central American coffee beans many Portland shops turn into espresso. The problem isn't actually the oat milk itself—it's the pious, unquenchable thirst customers have for hip milk alternatives that drives baristas nuts. It just so happens that oat milk—specifically Oatly, the Swedish purveyor largely responsible for ushering in the trend—represents the dead end of coffee consumers' obsession with novelty and quirk. Oatly was quickly loved to death, leading to a shortage that found most Portland coffee shops scrambling for an alternative to the alternative. The Oatly Outage of 2018 was documented by The New Yorker, and just as quickly as it arrived, it appeared to be gone forever, leaving throngs of devotees hounding their baristas for yet another dairy-free accoutrement to help them slip that caffeine down their gullets. It's back for now, but it probably won't be long before another enterprising European comes along with yet another gimmicky milk made from some other seed or sprout that has no perceivable business accompanying a shot of espresso.