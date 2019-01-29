You could be forgiven if you needed overnight accommodations, happened by Sniff (1828 NW Raleigh St., 503-208-2366, sniffdoghotel.com) and went in to book a room. The four-story building with pane-glass, bay window-style walls promise rooms awash in natural light and what appears to be a rooftop bar illuminated by strings of soft-glowing bulbs. You can set your pooch up in an $88-a-night penthouse that's bigger than some studio apartments. A steady stream of DOGTV plays on a wall monitor, and dogs can sleep on an orthopedic air mattress—a $5 upgrade from the provided luxury bedding. As for that sky-high patio, it's an off-leash park with panoramic views of the Fremont Bridge that any rooftop bar owner in town would envy. In summer, it's transformed into a swimming oasis with kiddie pools and umbrellas for shade. A lower-level roof is equipped with a track for laps with an employee. Sniff also doubles as an elite institution for puppy education. Little ones between the ages of 8 and 20 weeks that are too young for day care at most facilities can attend Nursery School, which provides socialization and etiquette training.