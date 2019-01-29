When John Acree was a kid, his family's dogs slept on a blanket in the garage. Times have changed, of course, and pets are afforded more luxurious accommodations now. But that doesn't mean all luxuries are created equal. A few years ago, Acree and his wife, Kadee, bought a dog bed for their two pups, a wheaten terrier named Zoe and Ginger, an English bulldog. It quickly fell apart. With his background in drapery, Acree figured he could do better. "As I've gotten older and progressed through different businesses, I've realized I love to work with my hands," he says. "I said, 'I'm gonna deconstruct this, figure out how it's made and make it myself.'" Using leftover materials from his custom window coverings business, and Ginger and Zoe as product testers—the latter has since passed on—Acree eventually arrived at the design that would turn Ginger Beds from a preoccupation into a full-time gig. He uses bonded polyester, which is typically found in car upholstery, and fills the pillows with plastic from recycled root beer bottles, making the cushion denser. Aside from their durability, the beds are also much more attractive than the basic brown eyesores on the market, with fabrics that humans would want for their own bedding. It might sound like an extravagance for an animal that probably would be happy curling up on an old blanket in a garage. But the success of the company so far has proven to Acree that modern owners want to give their pets something above the bare minimum, and expect businesses to do the same. "There's a growing population of people who want to know where they're buying stuff from," he says, "who want to know the story behind it and know the company is doing good things."