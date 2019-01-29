Bought in Pittsburgh for a mere $20, the swashbuckling Newfoundland joined his owner, Meriwether Lewis, and the rest of the Corps of Discovery on their westward expedition in 1804, fending off bears, beavers and the appetites of his fellow travelers to become the only animal in the party to survive all the way to the Pacific Northwest. (Don't ask what happened to the rest.) When Seaman was stolen on the return voyage, Lewis threatened to go all John Wick on his captors and shoot the lot of them if he wasn't returned.