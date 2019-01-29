Spiky on the outside and really, really soft on the inside, hedgehogs, unlike any other pet, don't have any gyrification in their brain, meaning their brain is smooth and leaves them completely unable to learn and form opinions. Nicolette Sprauer, owner of Rose City Hedgehogs, recommends you adopt at 2 or 3 months old because, by 5 months, their brains are fully developed and they can no longer form emotional bonds. If you get one young enough, and hold it for one hour a day, it'll get attached—but it's important to know that once the hedgehog imprints on you it will be detrimental to its mental health if you need to find it a new home. So while they may be low-maintenance, they do come with a long-term commitment.