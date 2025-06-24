What to Do In Portland (June 25-July 1, 2025)

GO: Oregon Midsummer Festival

You know the Miss Flo classic Midsommar, right? Well, picture that…but without the gore, psychological terror and pagan cult activity. Just kidding. In all seriousness, the Oregon Midsummer Festival is a celebration of traditional Nordic culture in the PNW. That means flower-crown making, dancing around the Midsummer pole, gnome scavenger hunts, face painting, lawn games and crafts, Nordic cuisine and bevs (we’re talking Swedish pancakes, mead and artisan chocolate), plus shopping from over 50 vendors (think Magical Fairy Hair tinsels, a Scandinavian soapery, and more gnomes). Nordic Northwest – Nordia House, 8800 SW Oleson Road, oregonmidsummer.com. 5–9 pm Friday, June 27, 10 am–5 pm Saturday, June 28. $5–$19, 12 and under free.

SHOP: My People’s Market

Hosted by DJ AmBush and Morgan Jones, My People’s Market, a biannual market celebrating local artists, entrepreneurs and creatives of color, is back for its ninth year running. This year’s market (which is flower-themed—love) will feature over 150 small businesses to shop from. From funky totes at Bagong Buhay Upcycle, to beaded floral earrings at Morenita Linda, to chocolate-dipped treats at Cake’N it Better (obsessed with their little cupcake lady logo), to kids clothes at Throwing Tiny Fits (incredible name), to a s’mores food truck, to…OK, there’s literally so much we could highlight, but think self-care, beauty, home decor, handmade clothing, specialty pantry items and more. Honestly, just follow them on IG (@mypeoplesmarket) beforehand and you’ll be good to go. Rose Quarter Commons, 300 N Ramsay Way, mypeoplesmarket.com. Noon–6 pm Saturday–Sunday, June 28–June 29. Free with RSVP.

GO: Picklefest

Summer is finally here, which means that it is officially Pickles szn here in Portland. And by Pickles, we do, of course, mean the collegiate summer baseball team. But Pickles szn can mean whatever you want it to mean. This year’s Picklefest boasts “dill-icious” pickle-themed fun, a whole lotta beer drinking, tattooing, a Fire on the Mountain sampling booth (awesome), a Dave’s Hot Chicken race, a Hopscotch Pickle Juice Chug and the usual baseball fare: hotdogs, peanuts, popcorn and beer bats. Portland Pickles Walker Stadium, 4727 SE 92nd Ave., portlandpicklesbaseball.com. 4 pm Saturday, June 28. $14+.

GO: Punk in the Park

In Portland you can find a punk in the park on any old day. But this Saturday there’ll be hundreds of ’em. Punk in the Park, a full day of music from punk-rock legends along with craft beer tasting, will make its PDX debut this weekend at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Enjoy music from a killer lineup of bands like Descendents, Screeching Weasel, 7Seconds, Mustard Plug, Swingin’ Utters and more. Oh, and you can get an unlimited beer-tasting pass for just $15, which is quite possibly the best drinking-at-a-festival deal I’ve ever heard of. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Pkwy., punkinthepark.com/portland. Noon–10 pm Saturday, June 28. $59.99+.

LAUGH: You Oughta Know Pride Show

A panel show where comedians talk about the things they love and think you should know about? It’s giving commoditized TikTok PowerPoint night vibes…but in an “oh, that’s literally a genius idea for a comedy show” type of way. At You Oughta Know, the comics will be teaching, preaching, ranting and raving re: their most beloved and oftentimes niche topics. (Previous topics include Twilight, pro wrestling, MLMs and ice cream.) Oh! “And this month it will be gay”…i.e., it’ll be an all-queer lineup of preachers, ranters and ravers. Curious Comedy Annex Theater, 5229 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., #102, 503-477-9477, curiouscomedy.org. 7–10 pm Saturday, June 28. $10–$15.

GO: Carioca Bowls 10th Anniversary Party on the Patio

Y’all already know we’re gonna shout out anything involving Johnny Franco…and His Real Brother Dom, of course. The iconic duo will be performing live—after some Latin fusion groovy music from Josefina del Norte + friends—this Sunday at Carioca Bowls’ 10th Anniversary Party on the Patio. There’ll also be free 8 am patio yoga, a free all-ages arts & crafts sesh, free family-friendly candle-making, $10 Carioca Bowls all day, Brazilian cheese breads, and the chance to win one year of free açaí bowls. Carioca Bowls, 827 NE Alberta St., 503-282-5613, cariocabowls.com. 8 am–4 pm Sunday, June 29. Free.

GO: Over The Rainbow Portland Pride Month Kick-Off

Thought Pride month was over? Think again! In Portland, Pride Month is technically in July for some reason…scheduling issues, I guess? idk…but we’re not mad about essentially having two full months of festivities. And what better a place to kick off July Pride Month than at the iconic Darcelle XV Showplace? On Sunday evening, our queens will be doing their thing at the Over the Rainbow Portland Pride Month Kick-Off, and we’ll be there, partying like it’s June 1 all over again. Darcelle XV Showplace, 208 NW Third Ave., 503-222-5338, darcellexv.com. 6–7:30 pm Sunday, June 29. $17.85+.