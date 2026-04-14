Get Busy (April 15-21, 2026)

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GO: Dropout Improv

Dropout was born out of the hugely successful comedy website CollegeHumor and produces a wide variety of shows in a completely independent setting. In this show, hosted by Kurt Maloney, all of those finely crafted skills will be on display in a night of varied games and freewheeling comedy. Even improv skeptics should come out for this one. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., portland5.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, April 15. $50.40.

HEAR: The Builders and the Butchers

Rocking Portland outfit The Builders and the Butchers built a powerful reputation around the Pacific Northwest as a rowdy and exciting live band well worth the price of admission. After a five-year gap, the band’s 2022 album Hell and High Water was still pulling crowds, which makes this new album release show that much more exciting—so fans, snatch your seats while you can. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., aladdin-theater.com. 7 pm Thursday, April 16. $30. All ages.

GO: The Cosmic Light Tour with Grag Queen and Bright Light Bright Light

Queen of the Universe winner Grag Queen brings her first album, Cósmica, to Portland with her official Cosmic Light Tour, her new artistic phase that blends Brazilian culture, disco, soul, and contemporary pop with the Queen’s iconic, RuPaul-endorsed, reality-show-winning vocals. Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., mcmenamins.com. 8 pm Saturday, April 18. $35. All ages.

GO: Body Basics, Revisited

By popular demand, the monthly storytelling circle Human Reproductive Stories presents this signature, gender-inclusive health and sex ed class for grown-ups. Featuring health educator, coach and storyteller Trystan Reese explaining things like luteal phases, labia minora disappearing during menopause, trans fertility and more. Bring your questions, ditch the shame. Deep Waters Space, 2710 N Interstate Ave., humanreproductivestories.com. 10 am Sunday, April 19. $25–$45 sliding scale, with registration. All ages.

SEE: Fat Ham

In James Ijames’s Pulitzer Prize-winning reimagining of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the sweet prince of Denmark exists as a queer, Black boy from the South named Juicy. Presented as comedy born from tragedy, Fat Ham respectfully transforms the dramatic classic into a story of identity, family, and liberation as Juicy becomes his truest self. Recommended for high school audiences and older. Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., pcs.org. 7:30 pm Sunday, April 19. $25–$98.

SHOP: Baked Market

Start off your high holiday with a trip to a stony artisan craft vendor market, and if the good vibes persist, stick around and follow up your medicated browsing and/or purchasing with a screening of the classic stoner flick Dazed and Confused. And please, consider how hard that large popcorn is going to hit after a morning of stoned shopping—happy holiday. Academy Theater, 7818 SE Stark St., academytheaterpdx.com. Market at 5:30 pm, movie at 7 pm Monday, April 20. Market free, movie $7–$9.50. All ages.

GO: The Gateway Show 4/20 Edition

In The Gateway Show, hosted by Mike Masilotti, a curated lineup of canna-friendly standup comedians take to the stage and tell their best jokes, then they go to an undisclosed location to get astronomically stoned, then they come back to the stage and attempt to tell more jokes while they stand in the spotlight completely baked. Nova PDX, 722 E Burnside St., novapdx.com. 7 pm Monday, April 20. $20–$40. 21+.

GO: Homeboy Sandman

For the Outer Child Tour, underground hip-hop mainstay and legendary wordsmith Homeboy Sandman visits The White Eagle Saloon for a hyphy night of lyrical storytelling mastery featuring Coolzey, Rob Sonic, and DJ Zone, No Requests with DJ Ambush and DJ Klyph. White Eagle Saloon, 836 N Russell St., mcmenamins.com. 8 pm Tuesday, April 21. $15. All ages.