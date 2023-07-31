Osakan Comfort Food Restaurant Tanaka Is Coming to the Suburbs

Tanaka, the Portland spinoff of Japanese-based chain Kushikatsu Tanaka, is expanding yet again by bringing its Osakan comfort food to the suburbs.

Today, the company announced that it is opening its second Oregon location in Tigard’s Bridgeport Village on Friday, Aug. 18. The outdoor shopping mall, which will turn 20 years old(!) in 2025 is currently undergoing a $35 million upgrade and getting plenty of new shops and eateries, like this one.

Tanaka’s downton Portland restaurant at 678 SW 12th Ave. opened June 2022 in what’s become something of an international culinary hub for the area with neighbors that include Dolly Olive (Italian), Toki (Korean) and Lil’ Shalom (Mediterranean).

The original Kushikatsu Tanaka specializes in skewers (kushi) of bite-sized, breaded cutlets (katsu) served with with a dipping sauce whose recipe has remained a well-guarded family secret for 70 years. While our Tanaka doesn’t serve meat on a stick, you will find panko-coated proteins, like a tender, walnut-brown slab of twice-cooked pork loin, along with that highly classified condiment in sandwiches, which we couldn’t get enough of while researching last fall’s Restaurant Issue. In addition to that, an in-house bakery produces all of the bread and sweets.

The official Bridgeport grand opening will last the entire weekend of Aug. 18. And there are still plans for more growth: Tanaka is launching a restaurant at the Alta Civic Station apartment complex this winter. The Tigard business will be open 10 am to 8 pm daily.