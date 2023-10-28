What We’re Cooking This Week: Moroccan Semolina Flatbread.

Jim Dixon wrote about food for WW for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for like readers.

Unless you make your own pasta, you probably ignore semolina. The coarsely ground flour made from durum wheat makes the best noodles, natch, but it’s also used to make desserts and breads, especially around the Mediterranean where the hard wheat originated nearly 10,000 years ago.

While it’s got more gluten than regular wheat flour, semolina’s gluten doesn’t form the gas-trapping structure that makes bread soft and stretchy. Semolina makes bread with a tighter, more cakelike crumb and a more crumbly texture, like this simple flatbread from North Africa, called harcha in Morocco.

Traditionally served with honey alongside mint tea, harcha also swings savory with things like soft cheese or olives. More firm and crispy than flatbreads made with bread flour, they can provide a substrate for dips like hummus and baba ghanoush. While they can be cooked on a dry skillet, I like them fried in a little olive oil so the outside is extra crispy.

Moroccan Semolina Flatbread

2 cups fine semolina

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil plus more for frying

1/2-1 cup water

Blitz the semolina, baking powder and salt in a food processor for a few seconds to blend, then add the olive oil while it’s still on. Slowly add the water a little at a time, pulsing the processor briefly until the mixture forms a smooth dough. Or mix the ingredients in a bowl, but add the water the same way. Form the dough into a ball, and let it rest for at least 30 minutes so the semolina absorbs the liquid completely.

Pinch off golf-ball sized pieces and, on a semolina dusted surface, flatten to thin rounds about 3 inches across and 1/8-inch thick. Heat enough oil to barely cover the bottom of a skillet and fry the flatbreads over medium heat until lightly browned on both sides, about 4-5 minutes per side. Serve warm with sweet or savory toppings.