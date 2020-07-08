These days, Maita-Keppeler is feeling the weight of an anticipatory nostalgia, the knowledge that where she is now will be a memory soon enough. With the Best Wishes tour canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been thinking about her role in the current wave of change. While distancing at the Sou'wester Lodge, a vintage trailer park in Long Beach, Wash., she has been thinking about how Portland is evolving faster than ever and how she wants to evolve with it as an artist.