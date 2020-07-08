The band released their first album, Dura Mater, in May, exactly one year after the quartet played their first show. The album pulls from Herald and Black's love of blues and punk classics like Howlin' Wolf, the Pleasure Seekers and the Stooges, but is also heavily influenced by garage and psych. Herald and Black also share an interest in neuroscience, which inspired the name of the album. Latin for "tough mother," dura mater is the leathery outer layer that helps protect the brain inside the skull.