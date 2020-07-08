The two Portlanders, who perform together as Methods Body, have personalities that seem to fit neatly into the dark-versus-light trope: Niekrasz is dark-bearded and loquacious, while Wyland is blond, bespectacled and soft-spoken. But as Methods Body, their music is one roiling, shifting mass. On their self-titled debut album, which came out last May, Niekrasz's drums take up nearly as much space in the mix as Wyland's keyboards. Amid the dense wall of sound they create, it's hard to tell how many musicians are playing or even what instruments are being used.