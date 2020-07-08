This April, Soft Kill released Premium Drifter, an album of demos that didn't make the cut for their upcoming fourth LP, Dead Kids, R.I.P. City. The title is a morbid spoof on Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city album and Portland's "Rip City" nickname. Despite the tongue-in-cheek origins of its name, the album grapples with the city's opioid crisis and pays heavy-hearted homage to the people the band's members have known who have died battling drug addiction in the streets.